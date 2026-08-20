A dispute over right-of-way on a disused railway path in West Yorkshire has culminated in a tragic fatality, leaving one man dead and another facing serious criminal charges.

Lee Ellis, aged 55, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court charged with manslaughter and being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog causing death following an incident on Blacker Lane in the Calder Grove area of Wakefield.

The altercation allegedly erupted between Ellis and 55-year-old James Judge during a Saturday afternoon walk, quickly escalating into a physical confrontation.

Judge sustained severe bite wounds, including a critical injury behind his right knee, and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

The German Shepherd involved in the incident was immediately seized by West Yorkshire Police and placed into secure kennels as detectives launched a full homicide investigation.

The stunning case has shocked the local community, bringing intense legal scrutiny to dog ownership responsibilities, public footpath safety protocols, and the complex chain of events leading up to the fatal encounter.

BREAKING: 55-year-old Lee Ellis has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a man who was bitten by a dog on a footpath.



Read more: https://t.co/lqWBmXsBKp pic.twitter.com/l2zK8bZERY — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 18, 2026

The Moments Before the Attack

The precise sequence of events is now a crucial part of the investigation. Ellis's solicitor, Rob Fones, told Bradford Magistrates' Court that Ellis walked away after the verbal confrontation, but Judge allegedly followed him.

The court heard that Ellis took out his mobile phone because he wanted to record the encounter for the police. The phone then fell to the ground.

According to the defence account presented in court, Ellis was behind Judge and attempting to restrain him when the German Shepherd attacked. Those details are disputed elements of the case, not findings of guilt, and the full circumstances will have to be tested through the court process.

A Fatal Bite and Two 999 Calls

The injuries suffered by Judge underline how quickly the confrontation became catastrophic. The court heard that a post-mortem examination could not establish the exact number of dog bites, while prosecutors said the injury to the back of Judge's right knee significantly contributed to his death. Other reports have described additional bite wounds.

Both men reportedly called 999 after the incident, adding another remarkable detail to an already chaotic sequence of events. Police also appealed for two women who stopped to help Judge after the attack to come forward. Their accounts could prove important as investigators piece together what happened on the path.

Why Ellis Faces Manslaughter

Ellis, 55, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder. That was later changed to a manslaughter charge, alongside an allegation that he was the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog causing death.

The distinction is important. The case is not simply about whether a dog inflicted fatal injuries. Prosecutors will have to establish the basis for the criminal allegations against Ellis, while the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and his control of the animals are likely to come under close scrutiny.

Ellis indicated through his legal representation that he would plead not guilty. He has not been convicted of any offence.

An Emotional Court Appearance

Ellis appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, where he was released on bail. During the hearing, he was reportedly emotional, wiping his eyes and nose with a tissue as details of the case were outlined.

Ellis, a self-employed farrier who has lived in the area for around three decades, owns agricultural land close to where the incident occurred, according to court reporting. The personal details add another dimension to a case that is now moving far beyond a dispute on a rural path.

The German Shepherd Remains in Police Custody

The dog at the centre of the fatal attack has been seized and remains in police kennels. Its future is not yet something that can be responsibly predicted, but its continued detention is likely to remain an important part of the investigation.

The case also raises wider questions for dog owners across England about responsibility when an animal becomes dangerously out of control and someone is seriously injured or killed.

What Happens Next

Ellis has been released on bail, with the case expected to move to Leeds Crown Court. His next appearance is scheduled for September 16.

Until then, major questions remain unanswered. What exactly happened during the confrontation? Why did the dispute escalate? And what evidence will prosecutors rely on to support the manslaughter allegation?

For now, the facts are stark. James Judge went to a footpath in Wakefield and never came home. A West Yorkshire dog owner charged with manslaughter is preparing to fight the allegations, while the German Shepherd involved remains in police custody.

What began with an argument over right of way has now become a case that could have consequences far beyond this single tragic death.