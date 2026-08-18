A 25-year-old London bus driver was shot dead outside a Clapham pub last week, leaving his family 'heartbroken' and detectives still trying to establish exactly why he was targeted.

Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa, known to family and friends as Billy, was killed on Willington Road shortly before 10pm on 10 August. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, but he was pronounced dead despite efforts to save him.

The Metropolitan Police has now renewed its appeal for information as detectives attempt to piece together the events leading to the shooting.

Who Was Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa?

Bile-aka was a bus driver who worked at Stockwell bus garage. His family described him as an 'amazing young man' and said they were devastated by his death.

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His death has particularly shocked the local community because he was not known to be involved in criminal activity. Reports said he had been returning home from work and was near the Landor pub when the shooting happened.

Friends and relatives have remembered him as kind, hardworking and well-liked. His family has now appealed for anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

What Happened In Clapham?

Police were called after reports of gunshots on Willington Road at around 9.57pm on August 10. Bile-aka was found suffering from gunshot injuries and died at the scene. A man aged 22 later attended hospital with a gunshot wound and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives have been examining CCTV and other evidence to establish what happened before and after the shooting. Police have also appealed for dashcam, doorbell and CCTV footage from anyone who was in the area around the time of the attack.

What Happened to the Suspect?

The 22-year-old man arrested in connection with the shooting is believed to have suffered a gunshot injury during the incident and later went to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and released with no further action following police inquiries. CCTV reportedly captured a man wearing a moped helmet leaving the area shortly after the shooting, appearing to be injured.

However, police have not publicly established exactly how the man sustained his injuries or what role he may have played in the events. Investigators continue to examine CCTV, witness accounts and forensic evidence to determine the sequence of events and establish whether Bile-aka was deliberately targeted.

Why Has No One Been Charged?

Although a 22-year-old man was arrested following the shooting, the investigation has not resulted in a murder charge. Police have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding Bile-aka's death while appealing for more evidence. That means there is currently no confirmed explanation for why the 25-year-old was shot.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver, who is leading the investigation, has urged people with information to contact police. The Metropolitan Police has stressed that even seemingly insignificant information could help detectives establish the sequence of events.

Police Renew Appeal for Information

Detectives are particularly interested in anyone who may have seen something suspicious around Willington Road on the night of the shooting. The renewed appeal comes alongside the family's tribute to Bile-aka, as they continue to seek answers over his death.

Anyone who was in the area and has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage is being asked to contact the Metropolitan Police. For now, the circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation, while Bile-aka's family continues to wait for answers about how and why their loved one was killed.