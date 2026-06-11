The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest tournament in the competition's history, featuring an expanded 48-team format and a record 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Running from 11 June to 19 July 2026, the event will bring more teams, more fixtures and more opportunities for football fans around the world to follow the action.

With England and Scotland both qualifying, interest among UK supporters is expected to reach unprecedented levels as the tournament unfolds across North America.

When Does The 2026 World Cup Start?

The tournament officially kicked off on June 11, 2026, with host nation Mexico playing the opening match in Mexico City. The expanded competition will feature 12 groups and a newly introduced Round of 32 before progressing through the traditional knockout stages.

Groups schedule is here 🏆

I will be posting all the highlights from the world cup matches please like and follow so you won't miss out on all the excitement #WORLDCUP #México #TODAY #SportsFans #FootballNews pic.twitter.com/PfDxRTUyhc — josephwaxz (@josephwaxz67729) June 11, 2026

Opening Ceremony Schedules on UK Time

The first opening ceremony on June 11 (Mexico City) commenced at 6:30 p.m. BST. The second opening ceremony on June 12 (Toronto) will begin at 6:30 p.m. BST. The third opening ceremony on June 13 (LA) will begin at 12:30 a.m. BST, Sky Sports reported.

Important Dates To Remember

World Cup fans should note the main stages of the tournament, including the group stage from 11 to 27 June, the Round of 32 from 28 June to 3 July, the Round of 16 from 4 to 7 July, the quarter-finals from 9 to 11 July, the semi‑finals from 14 to 15 July, the third‑place play‑off on 18 July, and the World Cup Final on 19 July.

Full World Cup Daily Schedule: Early Fixtures

On 11 June at 8 p.m. BST, Mexico vs South Africa will kick off in Mexico City. This will be followed by a 3 a.m. BST meeting between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Zapopan, Mexico, on 12 June. Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at 8 p.m. BST in Toronto, Canada.

The 13 June schedule includes USA vs Paraguay, which will take place at 2 a.m. BST in Los Angeles, USA, followed by Qatar vs Switzerland at 8 p.m. BST in Santa Clara, USA, and Brazil vs Morocco at 11 p.m. BST in New Jersey, USA.

Other schedules are as follows, and a full list can be found here.

14 June: Haiti vs Scotland at 2 a.m. BST in Foxborough, Australia vs Turkey at 5 a.m. BST in Vancouver, Canada, Germany vs Curacao at 6 p.m. BST in Houston, and the Netherlands vs Japan at 9 p.m. BST in Arlington.

15 June: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at 12 a.m. BST in Philadelphia, Sweden vs Tunisia at 3 a.m. BST in Guadalupe, Mexico, Spain vs Cape Verde at 5 p.m. BST in Atlanta, Belgium vs Egypt at 8 p.m. BST in Seattle, and Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay at 11 p.m. BST in Miami.

16 June: Iran vs New Zealand at 2 a.m. BST in Los Angeles, France vs Senegal at 8 p.m. BST in New Jersey, and Iraq vs Norway at 11 p.m. BST in Foxborough.

New 48-Team World Cup Format

The 2026 tournament introduces the most significant format change in World Cup history. Instead of 32 teams, 48 nations will compete across 12 groups. The expanded structure includes 48 participating nations, 104 total matches, a new Round of 32 stage, more qualification opportunities for every continent, a larger global audience, and increased tournament revenue.