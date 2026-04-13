Georgia authorities have safely located two-year-old Keilana Butler after canceling a Levi's Call on Sunday night, concluding a statewide alert that carries a somber legacy many residents may not fully realize.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) lifted the alert originally requested by the Thomasville Police Department after the toddler was recovered following her alleged abduction from a Red Roof Inn at roughly 6 p.m. on April 12.

While she is now safe, the system's namesake remains at the heart of one of Georgia's most enduring and painful unsolved mysteries.

What We Know About the Keilana Butler Case

Keilana was found safe on Sunday night after she was last seen wearing an orange and pink tank top, black shorts, and Baby Shark slides. The suspect, 34-year-old Lavinciano Rasanad Butler, who is now in custody, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white writing and dark jeans.

Police located the pair after they were believed to be traveling in a white 2021 Nissan Rogue with a Georgia license plate DBM4416. While the case reached a swift resolution, officials had initially urged anyone with information to contact 911 or the Thomasville Police Department.

While the shared surname suggests a familial link, official reports and journalist Cody Alcorn have avoided labeling the suspect as the father. Alcorn clarified that authorities designated him only as a 'suspect', as investigators often withhold domestic details during the initial recovery phase.

Why Georgia Calls It 'Levi's Call'

When Georgians receive an Amber Alert on their phones, they are actually receiving what officials call a Levi's Call. The system honours Levi Frady, an 11-year-old Forsyth County boy who was abducted and killed on 22 October 1997.

Frady was riding his bike home after playing with friends when he was taken. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in neighboring Dawson County. Nearly three decades later, his killer remains at large, and law enforcement officials continue searching for leads.

The case prompted Frady's family to partner with Georgia's law enforcement community, emergency management officials, and broadcasters to build the alert system.

The aim is to locate abducted children quickly and safely before harm occurs, as recently demonstrated by the safe recovery of Keilana Butler.

How the Alert System Activates

Levi's Call is an investigative tool that can only be activated by local law enforcement through a formal request to the GBI. When investigators confirm an abduction and determine the case meets specific criteria, they contact the relevant GBI regional office.

The GBI then verifies the alert is justified and works with local investigators to draft an alert bulletin.

Once complete, the GBI requests activation through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), which transmits the bulletin via the Emergency Alert System to broadcasters statewide or regionally.

For activation, law enforcement must reasonably believe an abduction occurred, that the child faces imminent danger of serious injury or death, and that enough descriptive information exists to issue a public alert. The victim must be 17 years old or younger.

What Parents Should Do When They Receive an Alert

When an alert reaches your phone, watch for the child, suspect, and vehicle described in the notification.

In the case of Keilana Butler, the quick dissemination of her description and the suspect's vehicle helped lead to her safe recovery just hours after the alert was issued.

If you spot anyone matching an active description, call 911 or the telephone number included in the alert immediately.

Do not call 911 simply to request more information about the abduction.

For additional details on any active alert, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org or amberalert.gov.

Time is critical in child abduction cases. According to U.S. Department of Justice data, the Amber Alert system has helped recover more than 1,200 children nationwide, with over 200 of those rescues attributed directly to wireless emergency alerts.