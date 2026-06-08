The suburban home in Long Island, New York tied to Joel Rifkin murders is now back on the market with a price tag of just under $800,000 (roughly £600,000). The East Meadow property was once the residence of Joel Rifkin, a convicted serial killer whose notorious crimes shook the region in the early 1990s.

The spacious property where Rifkin took the lives of 17 victims in a peaceful East Meadow neighbourhood in Long Island is reportedly listed for $799,000.

In a report by Realtor, the 'well-maintained home's ad showcases its layout, features and size, failing to mention the important element - its connection to one of New York's most notorious murder cases.

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Property's Troubling History

The East Meadow property was linked to Rifkin's heinous crimes because investigators determined that several of his victims were murdered inside the house between 1989 and 1993.

Authorities later learned that he had lived with family members in the home, but they were reportedly oblivious to his crimes.

The 67-year-old's killing spree ended in June 1993 after state troopers attempted to stop his vehicle for a traffic violation. Rifkin fled the scene, leading to a police chase that soon ended in a crash. Officers then discovered a young woman's body in the truck, prompting an investigation that uncovered a string of murders which started several years back.

Rifkin pleaded guilty for a number of murders after his arrest and received a 203-year sentence total and remains incarcerated in Clinton Correctional Facility in New York. According to reports, many of Rifkin's victims were s** workers and some remains were found in locations across the state.

'I want you to know that I am sorry for what I have done to you and your daughters. I will go to my grave carrying the deaths of these innocent women with me,' Rifkin said during his closing statement at his sentencing.

Stigmatised Property Attracting Buyers

Properties connected to infamous crimes often face challenges in the housing market in the US. Buyers may be reluctant to purchase a house associated with violence, even decades after the crimes took place. The four-bedroom East Meadow house previously demonstrated that difficulty when it first went on the market following the death of Rifkin's mother.

Records show that in 2011, the property went to a new owner after staying on the market for months for $322,000 (£240,000) and then eventually found a buyer willing to overlook its past.

A real estate agent selling a four-bedroom home in East Meadow, would rather highlight what makes the property special than what makes it infamous.



The home, at 1492 Garden St., is being listed for $799,000, and sits on a "great block" with a community vibe, the agent said.… pic.twitter.com/QuWj9HprHK — Newsday (@Newsday) June 1, 2026

At the moment, however, the asking price reflects the current Long Island housing market. According to reports, similar homes in the area go for comparable pricing, suggesting that the listing is aligned with neighbourhood prices despite the stigma attached to the address.

Looking Beyond the Headlines

Built in 1951, the house has more than 1,600 square feet of living space, and has multiple bedrooms, a finished lower level, and a detached garage. The property sits on a sizable lot within a community known for tree-lined streets and family homes.

'This well-maintained home offers a spacious and versatile layout with sun-filled living areas, an updated eat-in kitchen, generous sized bedrooms, and plenty of storage throughout,' its listing, first reported by DiedinHouse.com, read.

The listing presents a difficult question for interested parties. Some buyers may see only a well-kept house in a desirable area, while others may consider its connection to the murders of one of the nation's most infamous serial killers impossible to ignore.