To the victor go the spoils. A single lottery ticket bought at a gas station in Quincy, Illinois, is now worth $1.04B. The winning ticket was purchased at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store in Quincy. The winning numbers are 4, 26, 66, 67, 69 and Powerball 9, drawn on the night of 12 August.

The Hy-Vee station also gets a generous cash bonus of $500,000 for selling the jackpot ticket. That bonus is a standard part of the Powerball retailer incentive program, paid out whenever a grand-prize ticket is sold at a participating location.

The Illinois Lottery confirmed the win in a press release the next morning. It called the prize the largest Powerball jackpot won in Illinois so far this year and the eighth-largest in the game's 30-plus-year history. It also marks the 15th billion-dollar prize in US lottery history, and the first Powerball jackpot claimed since May 2, when the prize stood at just $20 million.

'Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winner in Illinois,' the Illinois Lottery said in its official statement. 'For more than three decades, Powerball has shown that a winning ticket can be sold anywhere the game is played, giving every $2 ticket the chance to change not only a winner's life, but generations to come.'

Illinois Privacy Law Protects Powerball Winner Identity

The story of who holds that ticket may never be told publicly, and as of this writing, the winner has also not come forward.

Under Illinois state law, lottery winners can claim their prize without disclosing their identity, a protection that applies no matter how large the jackpot. That puts Illinois in a smaller group of states that extend real privacy rights to lottery winners. At $1.04 billion, the stakes of going public are high, inviting unsolicited contact, security risks, and pressure from relatives or strangers.

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Illinois law allows winners of prizes above $250,000 to shield their personal information from public disclosure.

The $1.04 billion prize is the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won in Illinois. For scale, the largest Powerball jackpot on record was $2.04 billion, claimed by Edwin Castro in California in November 2022.

The jackpot had been building since early May, rolling over through more than three months of drawings with no grand-prize winner. That long run without a top-prize claim is largely what pushed the advertised value past one billion dollars.