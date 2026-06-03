Mika Abdalla has gained recognition for her role as Allie Hayes in Prime Video's hit hockey romance series Off Campus, and she'll be leading the show's second season along with co-star Stephen Kalyn. As interest in the cast continues to grow, many fans have been looking into their real-life relationships.

Abdalla was engaged to Disney actor Jake Short in 2025, but her representative recently confirmed that the two are no longer together. Here's everything to know about Abdalla's ex-fiancé and their relationship.

Read more Jake Short Faces Backlash as Video Calling Ex-Fiancée Mika Abdalla a 'B—' Resurfaces After Split Jake Short Faces Backlash as Video Calling Ex-Fiancée Mika Abdalla a 'B—' Resurfaces After Split

Who Is Jake Short?

Jake Short is a 29-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Disney shows. He was born in Indianapolis and got into acting at a young age.

'I am from Indiana, and when I lived there, I was in acting classes and loved it,' Short said in 2011. 'I am from a small town and my parents never dreamed that this would happen. It started though with my brother wanting to be an actor, so we both started doing it, but he decided he didn't want to any more and I decided that I loved it,' he added.

Short's first acting role was in the 2007 film The Anna Nicole Smith Story. He then appeared in multiple episodes of Dexter and starred in the 2009 fantasy comedy film Shorts.

The actor is best known for playing Fletcher Quimby in the Disney Channel sitcom A.N.T. Farm and even won a Teen Choice Award for his role in 2012. He later played Oliver in the Disney XD series Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force. He's also had guest roles in Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry and ABC's High Potential.

Beyond acting, Short has hosted podcasts with fellow Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry. They've co-hosted The Sit and Chat podcast, where they ask guests 'about their intriguing lives and careers.'

Jake Short and Mika Abdalla's Relationship

Short met Abdalla while they were filming the teen comedy movie Sex Appeal in 2021. They played love interests in the film and quickly formed a connection on set.

'I came over just to say hi, and we ended up talking, not about the script, just talking and getting to know each other for hours. I was like, wait, this guy is actually really cool and sweet and great,' Abdalla said in 2024.

In 2025, Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, wrote on Instagram that the actor and Abdalla were engaged.

'An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance Mika Abdalla. From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever,' Medavoy wrote.

But in June 2026, a representative for Abdalla confirmed that she and Short are no longer together.

'Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that [she] and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect,' the rep told US Weekly.

Neither Short nor Abdalla has publicly addressed the breakup. Short last appeared on Abdalla's Instagram page in November, while his 2025 recap post in February 2026 included photos of the actress.