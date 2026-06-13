Lee Andrews has been released from Dubai's Al Awir prison after a month in custody, with insiders claiming Katie Price's husband paid a £140,000 fine to walk free and used his time behind bars to befriend Irish gangland figure Daniel Kinahan.

For context, the news came after weeks of confusion around why Andrews, 43, had vanished from public view in the United Arab Emirates, leaving Price, 48, to mount a frantic campaign to bring him home. Initial claims suggested he was being held on espionage charges, before it later emerged he was detained over a private, civil matter rather than anything politically explosive.

From TV No-Show to Dubai Jail

Andrews' jail saga began last month when he failed to appear alongside Price on Good Morning Britain, where the couple had been due to give a joint interview. He later said he had tried to board a flight to the UK but was blocked from getting on the plane, amid talk of a possible travel ban.

For starters, Andrews publicly denied being subject to any such ban, yet his sudden silence over the following fortnight only deepened the mystery. There were no messages, no calls, and no reassuring posts, according to Price, who grew increasingly alarmed as days passed without contact.

She eventually went public with her fears, telling followers she believed her husband had been 'kidnapped' and pleading for information that might explain where he was or how to secure his release. Those appeals ran headlong into a different reality when it was later confirmed that Andrews had in fact been imprisoned in Al Awir, a facility long known among expats for its harsh conditions.

According to the Daily Star, the nature of the 'private, civil matter' behind his detention has not been fully set out. What has been reported is that Andrews remained behind bars for around a month before finally securing his freedom this week.

How Did Lee Andrews Befriend Daniel Kinahan?

In case you missed it, Thursday night brought a fresh twist. Sources from inside Al Awir claimed Andrews had been telling fellow inmates about his marriage to Katie Price and his supposed access to her money, using that showbiz connection to boost his status on the wing.

Those same insiders alleged he had struck up conversations with Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, one of the prison's most infamous inmates. The reports stated Andrews had been 'bragging' about Katie sending him cash while he was locked up, painting a picture of a man trading on his celebrity ties to win favour in a pretty unforgiving environment.

That version of events jars with what Price has said publicly. She has insisted she would not give him 'a penny' to get him out of prison, making clear she did not intend to bankroll his legal problems abroad. The suggestion that Andrews was telling a very different story behind bars will not reassure those already sceptical of him.

According to the Sun, it was friends of Price who first confirmed he had finally been released. One source close to the former glamour model offered a blunt summary of the situation, quoted as saying simply: 'Lee is out.'

Marriage on the Line as Lee Andrews Walks Free

Price did not leave her husband to face his troubles alone. She flew to Dubai herself, moving between courts and police stations in a bid to find out where he was being held and what it would take to secure his release.

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She ultimately flew back to Gatwick Airport without him. Tabloid photographers noted she was no longer wearing her wedding ring, which instantly triggered speculation that her marriage to Andrews might be over, or at least badly fractured.

Friends have since urged Price to walk away altogether, arguing she should cut her losses and leave Andrews in the past now that he is out of prison. They point to the month of chaos, the spiralling rumours, and the fact she was left to front up media questions alone while he sat in a cell telling very different stories to fellow inmates.

Price has pushed back on some of that pressure. On a recent podcast, she admitted the whole debacle got 'way too out of hand', and people close to her say she still insists she loves Andrews. Whether love is going to be enough to survive a stint in Al Awir, a £140,000 fine, and the small matter of alleged prison bragging about her money is another question.

Further details of Andrews' case and the precise terms of his release have yet to be publicly confirmed by Dubai authorities. What is clear is that he is now a free man, his reputation dented, his marriage under intense scrutiny, and his unexpected prison friendship with Kinahan raising more awkward questions than anyone around him seems ready to answer.