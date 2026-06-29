Druski's history-making debut as the youngest-ever BET Awards host has split viewers, with some praising his signature internet humour while others questioning whether his viral comedy style was suited to one of music's biggest nights.

The 31-year-old comedian and content creator took centre stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, becoming the youngest person to host the BET Awards, surpassing Kevin Hart's record set in 2011.

Rather than tone down his online persona, Druski embraced it from the opening moments, recreating his viral 'mega church pastor' sketch as he descended from the rafters on a harness before launching into a series of jokes aimed at celebrities in the audience.

Druski Brings Viral Comedy to the BET Awards

Let the church say amen 😂 Druski opened the #BETAwards the way only he could! pic.twitter.com/iOtuuFGpih — BET (@BET) June 29, 2026

The opening monologue featured a gospel choir as Druski revived one of his most recognisable internet sketches, which originally poked fun at exploitative pastors and megachurch culture.

The comedian playfully roasted several stars throughout the segment, joking that Latto and Teyana Taylor had been 'impregnated with the word of God.' He also referenced Tyler Perry's reported $1.4 billion fortune and Stevie Wonder's estimated $200 million net worth, quipping that the figure had been 'typed in braille.'

Ray J also became the butt of the joke after Druski teased him over a fictional '$50,000 donation' that remained 'pending' because of 'insufficient funds.'

The original sketch sparked criticism from some Christian leaders when it first appeared online earlier this year, though it also became one of Druski's biggest viral hits.

Fans Clash Over His Hosting Style

Almost immediately after the ceremony began, social media filled with sharply divided reactions.

Druski might be funnier on IG than in real-time, and that's okay. #BETAwards — kevikev (@KevCoke6) June 29, 2026

Supporters applauded Druski for staying authentic to the comedy that made him famous, saying his unpredictable energy gave the awards show a fresh feel. Many argued his 'Coulda Been Records' style translated well to live television and helped create memorable moments throughout the night.

Critics, however, felt the internet comedian's fast-paced, sketch-heavy humour struggled to carry a lengthy live broadcast. Some viewers questioned whether his style was too chaotic for a formal awards ceremony, with posts asking, 'Who let bro host?' while others said the pacing often felt uneven.

Druski is showing us the difference between a comedian and someone that just does skits.



A comedian should have hosted these awards, because the jokes not hitting. #BETAwards — Won’t Delete This Until OU Scores (@Doc_Texas) June 29, 2026

One of the evening's most talked-about moments came when Keke Palmer jokingly interrupted Druski, walked on stage, grabbed the microphone and teased that she should have been chosen as host instead.

Keke Palmer takes the mic from Druski at the #BETAwards:



“This should’ve been my gig. Why the hell would they have you host?” pic.twitter.com/xK2bkWryQ1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 29, 2026

Another viral moment saw Druski build suspense by having Ice Cube introduce what appeared to be a surprise Jay-Z appearance before revealing Baby Keem instead, prompting laughs from both the audience and viewers online.

Awards Night Delivered Plenty of Highlights

Away from the hosting debate, the ceremony celebrated major achievements across music, film and television.

Teyana Taylor enjoyed one of the biggest nights, taking home Icon of the Year, Best Actress, Video Director of the Year and Fashion Vanguard. Fighting back tears after being introduced by Janet Jackson, Taylor thanked supporters and reflected on her two-decade career.

'I worked my ass off [for] 20 years for this,' she told the audience. 'I'm not accepting what I've earned with arrogance, I'm accepting what I've earned with gratitude.'

Hip-hop duo Clipse won Album of the Year, Best Group and Best Collaboration for 'Chains & Whips' with Kendrick Lamar, while British singer Olivia Dean was named Best New Artist after a breakout year that has propelled her onto the global stage.

Lauryn Hill received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award and closed the celebration with a surprise performance following a tribute featuring Nas, SZA, Doechii, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Common and Queen Latifah.

Whether viewers loved or hated Druski's hosting style, his BET Awards debut dominated online conversation long after the final award was handed out, making him one of the night's biggest talking points.