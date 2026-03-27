Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews faces fresh accusations of financial misconduct. A woman from Dubai has claimed that he took her money under false pretences.

This latest allegation adds to ongoing concerns about Andrews's business dealings, as evidence suggests he may have been involved in a scam related to a supposed investment scheme. The woman's proof, including a voice note from Andrews, appears to paint a consistent picture of deception.

New Allegation: £1000 Taken in 'Fake Investment'

A woman from Dubai has come forward, accusing Andrews of taking £1000 (approximately $1350) from her last year and failing to return it. She states she believed she was investing in Andrews's company, Aura Worldwide Holdings Ltd, which she thought was a legitimate business venture. She contacted The Sun after reading about Andrews's previous financial issues, seeking to reveal what she claims is ongoing misconduct.

According to the woman, Andrews reached out to her, describing an investment opportunity available only to close friends and family. He promised she could double her money within ten days, and she sent £1,000 to his personal bank account. The woman states she trusted Andrews at the time, without questioning the legitimacy of the scheme. However, when she asked for her money back, he initially promised to return it but failed to do so.

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Evidence Suggests Company Was Dissolved

The woman's concerns grew when she researched Aura Worldwide Holdings Ltd. It emerged that the company was officially dissolved in 2024. Records show the dissolution, a fact confirmed by documents Andrews himself sent her. This paperwork used the same official company code as other documents linked to Aura Worldwide Holdings Ltd, indicating the business was no longer active.

She said, 'Andrews told me he was opening up an investment opportunity to close friends and family and reached out to me. He told me I could make double my money in ten days. I sent $1000, which is almost 4000 Dubai Dirham. I sent it to his personal bank account but didn't question it at first.'

After nearly two months without repayment, she contacted Andrews again. On 17 February, she sent a message saying, 'This is my final request to return to me the 4000 I paid to you for shares in your company that was dissolved in 2024. Please wire the amount back to my account.' She followed up on 23 February, asking if he intended to refund her or if she should involve the police. Andrews responded, promising to send the money within 48 hours, but days passed with no payment.

Voice Note Suggests Fake Business

The woman shared a voice note from Andrews with The Sun, which provides further context. In the message, he claims they are about to enter into an acquisition involving intellectual property (IP) in Europe. Andrews states his mother company is based in the British Virgin Islands, and describes a scheme involving small investments, claiming the process is fully regulated.

He says, 'We are putting together a small IP acquisition and it's going to see about two and a half, a $1000 in, maximum $5000 per person. It's ten days turnaround. We issue the share certificate for those who want to be involved. You'll see about $12,500 back if you're interested.'

Andrews adds, 'I am putting it out for family and a few close friends. It's paid out in ten days cashable straight to the account. We are doing it in Europe and the UAE. Fully regulated of course. Let me know.'

Denial and Ongoing Concerns

Despite the paperwork indicating Aura Worldwide Holdings Ltd was dissolved, Andrews denies any wrongdoing. He allegedly said, 'It's definitely not dissolved, 100 percent it's there.'

This latest case adds to a growing list of accusations against Andrews, who is married to Katie Price. The woman's detailed evidence, including the voice note and company paperwork, raises questions about the legitimacy of his investment claims and continues to highlight concerns over Andrews's financial dealings.