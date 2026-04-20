Katy Perry is reportedly 'calling the shots' in her new relationship with Justin Trudeau, with a source claiming the singer is setting the agenda for the couple's public and philanthropic life together after they stepped out in Switzerland earlier this year.

Rumours linking Perry, 41, and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, 54, began last summer, shortly after her split from former fiancé Orlando Bloom. According to the National Enquirer, the pair have since grown into a high profile pairing that blends celebrity influence with political recognition. Neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly confirmed the relationship or the claims about how it works behind the scenes.

How Katy Perry 'Calls The Shots' With Justin Trudeau

The idea that Perry is 'calling the shots' comes largely from one unnamed source quoted by the Enquirer. The source described a relationship in which the singer is very much in control.

'She's very happy with the direction they're heading in, probably because she's the one setting the agenda,' the source claimed. They added that Trudeau appears content with that dynamic, saying, 'Justin seems glad to let her take the lead.'

It is a portrayal that fits a familiar image of Perry as ambitious, highly strategic and comfortable directing attention rather than following it. The report claims she is eager to expand further into politics and philanthropy alongside the former Canadian leader, using her global profile to move into a more serious public role.

'There are doors Katy can open and attention she can attract that Justin never could on his own,' the source said. In that version of events, Trudeau brings political experience while Perry brings reach and visibility. The same source claimed the pair want to 'make a positive impact on the world together.'

None of that has been said publicly by either Perry or Trudeau. What does exist, however, is a small number of visible appearances that have placed them in the kind of settings where celebrity, politics and influence tend to overlap.

From World Economic Forum To 'Angelina Jolie' Comparisons

The clearest example cited in the report came in January, when the pair travelled to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. According to the Enquirer, Perry drew attention as she supported Trudeau while he spoke during the Global Soft Power Summit.

Trudeau brought the stature of a former G7 leader, while Perry brought the star power of a global pop figure who can draw cameras almost instantly. Together, they appeared to fit neatly into the kind of image making that thrives in elite international circles.

Katy Perry spotted with Justin Trudeau at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 👀🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/x5cBliKXxg — Narendra Singh (@SinghNarendra87) January 20, 2026

For the source, the Switzerland trip was not just a one off appearance. It was presented as a glimpse of something larger. 'People really can see Katy becoming an Angelina Jolie like figure,' the source claimed, suggesting a future in which Perry and Trudeau travel to conflict zones or disaster areas to spotlight humanitarian crises.

The comparison was clearly meant to signal seriousness and ambition. It cast Perry not just as a celebrity partner, but as someone supposedly aiming for a more activist and internationally visible second act.

'She's a smart woman who doesn't do anything halfway,' the source added. Whether that is realistic or simply flattering gossip is impossible to know from the outside, but it is clear the report presents Perry as the more proactive force in the pairing.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau And A Relationship She Wants To Protect

Alongside the talk of strategy and influence, the same source also tried to frame the relationship in more personal terms. 'Katy is very protective of this relationship,' they said. 'She wants it to last with Justin.'

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That protectiveness is said to extend to how the relationship is managed in public. The suggestion that Perry 'calls the shots' may sound critical on first reading, but it can also be read more simply as a description of someone used to controlling high pressure environments applying that same instinct to her personal life.

For Trudeau, whose political career ended amid fatigue and heavy scrutiny, the arrangement may also offer clear advantages. The report suggests Perry can reach audiences and command attention in ways he no longer can on his own, particularly if the pair do choose to pursue more visible humanitarian work.

What remains absent is any on the record confirmation from either of them. Until that changes, the idea of Perry as the driving force in the relationship remains what it is now, a mix of anonymous sourcing, celebrity gossip and speculation about what a pop star and a former prime minister might do together.