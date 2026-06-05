A legal battle between drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia and California-based outdoor apparel giant Patagonia has burst into the public eye over a trademark dispute.

The legal dispute centres on whether Pattie Gonia, the stage name of activist Wyn Wiley, infringes on Patagonia's trademark rights. Although the company is seeking just $1 (£0.74) in damages, the case could have far-reaching consequences for Wiley's brand, merchandise sales, and future trademark claims.

Last week, Wiley broke his silence to reveal the severe financial reality of the case. In the video he posted across his social media, which has since amassed millions of views, Pattie Gonia said that mounting a defense in federal court could cost his team upwards of $1 million (£745,000), adding that the company is trying to 'take away my name permanently,' and that Patagonia is threatening to bankrupt his advocacy work.

@pattiegonia breaking my silence. today i’m speaking publicly for the first time about the lawsuit patagonia inc. has filed against me pattie gonia, a climate activist, in federal court. this is not a joke. this is happening. ♬ original sound - pattiegonia

Who Is Pattie Gonia?

Wiley, who performs as Pattie Gonia, is an American drag queen, environmental advocate, and social media personality known for combining outdoor recreation with climate activism. Originally from Nebraska, Wiley studied advertising and public relations before building a following through colourful drag performances staged in natural settings.

Over the past several years, Pattie Gonia has become one of the most recognisable figures in environmental activism, using social media to promote sustainability, LGBTQ+ inclusion, and outdoor accessibility.

The activist has attracted millions of followers online and helped raise millions of dollars for environmental and social causes. In 2025, Wiley completed a high-profile fundraising hike that generated more than $1 million for environmental organisations.

The Roots of the Dispute

Wiley created the 'Pattie Gonia' persona in 2018 and quickly built a massive global following by blending glamorous drag performances with sustainability campaigns and outdoor education initiatives for queer and minority communities.

However, trouble began brewing in September 2025 when Wiley filed an official application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to secure the exclusive commercial rights to the 'Pattie Gonia' moniker for clothing, online marketing, and motivational speaking.

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The move did not sit well with Patagonia, which filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in January 2026, arguing that the name 'Pattie Gonia' is too similar to its own brand and could cause confusion among consumers.

According to a report by USA Today, court records reveal that Patagonia first learned in 2022 that the drag performer was pursuing commercial brand partnerships with Hydro Flask and The North Face.

The company subsequently requested that Pattie Gonia's team avoid using Patagonia's distinct fonts, mountain imagery, and any 'Pattie Gonia' branded merchandise, a request that Wiley's team acknowledged at the time.

However, Wiley began selling commercial merchandise under their drag name in 2024, ultimately prompting the lawsuit. Notably, Patagonia has argued that in order to protect its intellectual property, it cannot selectively enforce its trademark rights, even when the alleged infringer is a prominent environmental ally.

'If we do not enforce trademarks, we risk losing the ability to defend our trademarks entirely,' the company stated in January. Corporate representatives also claim they repeatedly attempted to resolve the dispute via private channels, a claim that Wiley directly denied in his video.

@pattiegonia patagonia, here’s my offer. & if you don’t take it, then we’ll know what this lawsuit is really about, which is not the trademark. but rather, about patagonia wanting to sue me and my community out of existence. your move. the world is watching. what are you going to do? ♬ original sound - pattiegonia

Patagonia's Offer

In the same video, Pattie Gonia said they would be willing to abandon their trademark applications if Patagonia agreed to drop the lawsuit, a proposal that prompted a public response from the outdoor apparel company.

In an Instagram statement, Patagonia said it wanted to resolve the dispute and ultimately dismiss the case if Pattie Gonia agreed to 'withdraw all trademark applications,' 'stop using our logos,' and 'stop selling and promoting apparel and other products as Pattie Gonia.' The company said that if they agreed to it, the parties could 'work out everything else' and that the drag queen could continue their work and activism.

Pattie Gonia rejected the proposal, responding that there was 'no deal.' They argued that Patagonia's demands would effectively 'erase my advocacy' by preventing them from continuing to operate under the name they have used to build their environmental activism platform.