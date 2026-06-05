Jack Pratt, the 13-year-old son of actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, made a rare public appearance on Wednesday night as he joined his mother on the red carpet at the Scary Movie premiere in Los Angeles. The teenager's outing drew attention due to his long-standing absence from public events, marking one of the few occasions he has appeared at a Hollywood premiere alongside either parent.

The premiere, held at the Paramount Theatre, saw Jack arrive in a classic black suit as he stood alongside Faris for photographs on the red carpet. The appearance was a notable moment for fans of the former Hollywood couple, who have largely kept their son out of the spotlight since his early childhood.

💞 Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's son Jack supports his mom at the "Scary Movie" premiere! pic.twitter.com/UntB2BmHlo — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2026

Anna Paris wore a black sequin halter-neck dress for the event, posing with Jack as they greeted photographers. The mother and son were also joined on the carpet by Faris' husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, making the outing a blended family appearance.

Blended Family Joins Red Carpet Event

The event included Michael Barrett's children, Margot and Dashiell, who appeared alongside Faris and Jack during the premiere. The group posed together for photographs, offering a rare public glimpse into their family dynamic.

Anna Faris and ex Chris Pratt's son Jack, 13, just hit the red carpet to support his mom and #ScaryMovie6! ❤️👻 https://t.co/fjF83rtgpn — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 4, 2026

The red carpet appearance highlighted the blended household Faris has built following her marriage to Barrett in 2021. The family gathering stood out as a coordinated appearance at a high-profile Hollywood event, rather than a typical solo promotional outing.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Co-Parenting Arrangement

Despite their high-profile careers, Jack has rarely been seen at public events, with only occasional appearances at family milestones over the years. Both parents have generally avoided placing him in the spotlight, prioritising privacy as he grows up.

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Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and the couple now shares three children together. Jack remains Pratt's eldest child, and while he is rarely photographed, he has occasionally been referenced in family updates shared by the actor.

Public appearances involving Jack have been limited to select occasions, including school-related events and private family activities where both parents have been present. These moments are typically low-key and infrequent, making the Scary Movie premiere appearance particularly notable.

Scary Movie Premiere Draws Attention

The Scary Movie premiere itself marked a promotional event for the latest instalment of the comedy horror franchise. However, the presence of Anna Faris and her son Jack became a focal point of the evening, given Faris' long association with the original films.

Faris, who starred in the early Scary Movie titles, returned to the franchise world for the event, while Jack's attendance added an unexpected family dimension to the red carpet coverage. The appearance provided one of the clearest recent public snapshots of the actor's blended family life, bringing together Faris, her son, her husband, and his children at a major Hollywood premiere.