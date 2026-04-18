Khloé Kardashian says she walked in on Lamar Odom 'smoking crack' shortly before their split, while the former NBA star says in a new Netflix documentary that money and fame played a role in his decision to marry the reality TV star during their six-year relationship in Los Angeles.

The claims are made in Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which revisits the couple's whirlwind romance, their star-studded 2009 wedding and the collapse of their marriage, which formally ended in divorce in 2016. The film follows Odom's rise with the Los Angeles Lakers, his struggles with addiction and infidelity, and the way his life became intertwined with the Kardashian spotlight. Much of what is described in the documentary is based on personal testimony and has not been independently verified.

A Marriage Built on Reality TV

In the documentary, Odom, now 46, speaks candidly about why he was drawn to Kardashian and her family's lifestyle. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward, who won two NBA titles before retiring in 2014, recalls seeing how they lived and thinking, 'This is how I want to live.'

That suggestion is reinforced by Odom's childhood friend Anthony 'Pumpkin' Booker, who attended the couple's highly publicised 2009 wedding. Booker says Odom told him the relationship would 'better his future,' pointing to the Kardashian family's influence and connections.

Odom's daughter Destiny, 28, offers a more conflicted view. She says her father 'did love Khloé' but also claims he wanted to be on reality television and accuses him of being unfaithful throughout the marriage.

Kardashian, now 41, also reflects on her own role in the relationship. She says she became an 'enabler,' recalling how she searched for Odom in alleys and motels and even cleaned hotel rooms so staff could not 'sell a story' about his binges. Her account suggests that protecting him from public fallout may also have helped prolong the cycle.

'Smoking Crack' Discovery and Drug Cover-Up

Kardashian says the relationship finally broke down when she found Odom 'smoking crack.' She recalls telling him, 'I'm done, I'm not paying for a thing and I never want to speak to you again.' The documentary presents the moment as a decisive step towards the end of their marriage.

Khloé Kardashain reveals when she and lamar odom were still together and she catches him smoking crack he always get mad at her whenever she calls it “coke” and not “crack” and he says it’s because “coke” is a poor mans word and “crack” always comes out more expensive🫩🥀 pic.twitter.com/IbnjVc9n7j — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) April 15, 2026

She also describes one incident earlier in the relationship when another woman phoned and said, 'I've been f***ing your husband.' According to Kardashian, the woman then told her Odom was so heavily under the influence of drugs that she did not know what to do and asked Kardashian to collect him. The story paints a bleak picture of how chaotic and normalised his addiction had become.

The documentary revisits Odom's widely reported 2015 overdose at a Nevada brothel, where he was found unconscious after taking a mix of substances. He later woke from a coma in hospital with Kardashian at his bedside, in a moment that drew intense media attention.

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Kardashian says she repeatedly tried to help Odom overcome his addiction, both before and after the near-fatal incident. The film suggests she used her resources and profile to support his recovery but eventually reached a point where she no longer believed financial assistance was helping him.

Odom is later shown entering rehab, but the documentary says his legal troubles have continued. It notes that he was arrested in March on suspicion of drink-driving and traffic offences, and that he has pleaded not guilty. He is due to stand trial on 7 July, although the film does not explore the case in depth and no final outcome has been reached.

Many of the documentary's most striking claims come from Odom, Kardashian and others close to them, rather than independently verified evidence. That gives the film emotional weight, but it also leaves parts of the story open to question.