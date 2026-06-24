Prince William will only seriously consider a truce with Prince Harry during the Duke of Sussex's visit to the UK next month if his younger brother 'begs for forgiveness,' a royal source has claimed.

The tense stand-off, unfolding as Harry is expected to return to Britain with Meghan Markle and their children, is being framed by insiders as a make-or-break moment for the estranged brothers.

For context, relations between Prince William and Prince Harry have been deeply strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, then launched a series of public accusations against the Royal Family.

Those tensions worsened after Harry's memoir Spare, published in 2023, which included bruising claims about private clashes with William and portrayed his elder brother as hot-tempered and unsympathetic.

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According to a source quoted by Closer magazine, Prince William is unlikely to take the initiative when Harry touches down in the UK. The insider said it was 'hard to imagine William will react well to this,' warning that the visit is 'no doubt going to rock the boat.'

In the same account, the Prince of Wales is painted as determined not to reach out first. 'It will take Harry swallowing all pride and essentially begging,' the source claimed, describing what they see as Harry's 'one and only' credible path back into William's good graces.

The news came after reports that King Charles III is expected to find time to see his younger son and, if they travel with him, his grandchildren. Palace sources cited by the magazine believe the King is keen on at least a private meeting, particularly given his ongoing health issues. Whether William joins any of those encounters, or arranges one of his own, appears far more uncertain.

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If William remains dug in, the Princess of Wales could emerge as the quiet broker. Insiders quoted by Closer say Catherine is 'tiptoeing around' the question of whether she would meet Meghan Markle during the visit, and 'no meeting has been set, yet.'

Instead, she is said to be focusing first on speaking directly with Harry, away from cameras and courtiers. The idea, according to the source, is that she wants to 'understand the situation' as Harry now sees it and attempt to 'talk sense into him.'

Behind that diplomatic language sits a blunt view of where the blame lies. The same insider says Catherine 'does feel' Harry should apologise first, because 'he is the one that wrote such terrible things [in Spare] about William.'

Those passages, which described in vivid detail an alleged physical fight and long-standing resentment between the brothers, were widely reported at the time and are still seen in royal circles as a cruel breach of family trust.

Even so, the Princess is apparently wary of confronting Harry head-on. The tipster suggested she 'will not say this directly' to him and will instead take 'a much more diplomatic tact,' mindful of 'how sensitive Harry can be.'

In other words, she is trying to fix the damage without pouring petrol on the fire. Whether that is even possible at this point is another matter.

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For starters, there is a wider family dimension that goes beyond the brothers themselves. The source suggested both King Charles and Catherine believe that reconciliation is still possible, especially 'once [Harry] realises all that he will gain by getting William back on side.'

That phrase points to more than just warm family Christmases. William is the future king, and his relationship with Harry will inevitably shape how, or if, the Sussexes are ever folded back into major royal occasions. There is also the question of the King's access to Archie and Lilibet, the grandchildren he barely sees.

From the King's perspective, keeping a feud running indefinitely is politically awkward and personally painful. From William's, appearing to cave to a brother who has publicly criticised him could look weak, both inside the family and to a British public that broadly expects its future monarch to be steady, not soft.

The insider's description of Harry needing to 'beg' reflects that imbalance of power, but it also speaks to something messier. After years of interviews, a Netflix series, a podcast, and that memoir, Harry has built a public identity partly on breaking away from the institution and calling out its failings. Turning up and apologising, on bended knee or otherwise, would amount to a serious climbdown.

Does he really want that, or need it, on his own terms in California? That is the awkward question hanging over the next few weeks.

There is still no official comment from Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace on any of these reported plans, which is standard for this kind of family drama. Behind the scenes, though, there is clearly movement, phone calls, and a lot of nervous calendar-checking.

Whether it ends in a stiff, choreographed photo-op or another round of frozen silence, Harry's return ensures the unresolved rift with Prince William cannot be quietly ignored. Not this time.