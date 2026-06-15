The latest 'KingdomHearts 4' gameplay footage has triggered another round of backlash online, with fans once again arguing over whether Sora's combat looks 'floaty.' The debate flared after the game's second trailer, published on 14 June 2026 at 4.00pm EDT, showed in-game action for 'Kingdom Hearts 4' and sent social media back to one of the series' oldest fault lines.

The new trailer stayed in Quadratum rather than unveiling a fresh Disney world, though it did tease one. More importantly, it finally moved beyond the first trailer's clearly pre-rendered concept footage and gave viewers an actual look at the game's combat. On paper, it looked like a familiar 'Kingdom Hearts' rhythm, with a new Build system that appears to borrow from Keyblade Transformations and Reaction Commands. That was enough to satisfy some fans. It was also enough to reopen an argument many thought had hardened into routine by now.

Gameplay Revives the 'Floaty' Debate

The word 'floaty' has followed the modern series for years, and not without reason. Since Osaka Team took over development after 'Kingdom Hearts 2,' the combat has leaned more heavily towards air combos, special moves and a less grounded style of play. Sora stays aloft longer, attacks often carry more end lag, and the whole system has moved away from the more immediate, more rooted feel that some fans still treat as the high-water mark.

That shift has divided the audience ever since. 'Birth by Sleep' and 'Dream Drop Distance' are, as the source, 'The Gamer,' bluntly puts it, hard to defend on this front. 'Kingdom Hearts 3,' by contrast, tends to get a more generous reading. It is still seen by many as a little floaty, but not disastrously so, and plenty of players argue that its combat system is one of the series' better modern compromises. That tension is exactly why the new footage has landed with so much noise around it.

Quote retweets of Twitter user Okami13_'s post about the gameplay were packed with complaints about the combat system looking floaty yet again. The reaction was immediate and, in some corners, rather predictable. A single minute of footage was enough for some viewers to declare that the series had not learned a thing. Others were quicker to point out that the clip says far less than people are pretending it does.

The Trouble With Snap Judgements

There were also more measured responses in the mix. Twitter user ZZ_AFRET_ZZ noted that one of Sora's combos appears to have auto-end lag, similar to 'Kingdom Hearts 2,' which suggests Osaka Team may already have taken steps to speed things up a little. That does not settle the argument, but it does at least complicate the worst assumptions. The trailer may not be a full answer, yet it is not nothing either.

Some of the scepticism, to be fair, is rooted in the way these games actually work. Most enemies are grounded, while Sora thrives in the air, so the series has always had a kind of built-in imbalance that can make combat look lighter than some players want. But a lot of the online hand-wringing seems to be based on instinct rather than evidence. A short gameplay clip can hint at a direction. It cannot tell the whole story.

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That is where the conversation gets slightly weary. Fans who are defending the game are already circulating standout 'Kingdom Hearts 3' clips to make the case that the combat is only as floaty as a player chooses to make it. That argument has a point. It also carries a familiar 'Kingdom Hearts' stubbornness, the kind that comes from years of loving a series while arguing with it at the same time.

The safer reading is probably the dullest one. It is far too early to say how floaty 'Kingdom Hearts 4' will actually be on release, and too easy to overreact to a minute of footage. What the trailer does suggest is that Osaka Team is not trying to recreate 'Kingdom Hearts 2' exactly, whatever some fans may still wish. The series seems more committed to a freeform, cinematic style now, for better or worse, and the community looks resigned to arguing about that for quite a while yet.