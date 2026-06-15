A dog wearing a Knicks shirt was fatally shot by an LAPD officer while his owner celebrated the New York Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years, and heartbreaking video of Marie Marseille hugging her deceased pet Jameson has gone viral with over 2 million views across X, Instagram and TikTok within 24 hours, according to social media tracking data.

The two-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle mix was killed on Saturday night, 13 June 2026, in Canoga Park during what police call an officer-involved shooting, though the family says the dog was never aggressive at all.

Why This LAPD Dog Shooting Sparks Nationwide Outrage

The irony has fuelled the outrage: Jameson was wearing his Knicks shirt during what should have been one of the most joyous moments in the family's life, as the Knicks won their first NBA title since 1973.

What began as a celebration inside a condo on the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue turned into a nightmare when a neighbour heard loud screaming and called police for a welfare check, triggering a chain of events that ended in tragedy.

Marie Marseille can be heard screaming in the viral clip: 'Oh my god! Oh my God. I cannot believe this is happening. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks.'

Marie Marseille's Direct Response and Legal Action Plans

Marie Marseille has publicly stated she is demanding the release of all body-camera footage and is consulting with a lawyer about potential civil action against the Los Angeles Police Department. In an interview with FOX 11, Marseille said: 'He wasn't baring his teeth, he wasn't growling, he wasn't aggressive, he wasn't barking. He was just moving toward the officer'.

💔🏀LAPD OFFICER Shoots & Kills Family Dog During Knicks Championship Celebration in Canoga Park



A family, inside their condo, was loudly celebrating the New York Knicks’ NBA championship win (Game 5)…. IN 53 YEARS!!!!



The atmosphere was reported as joyful, they were “just so… pic.twitter.com/Ec7zhxvW8C — Steven J. Latham (@StevenJLatham1) June 15, 2026

This incident is not isolated, and law enforcement records indicate the LAPD has shot and killed at least 14 dogs in 2024 and 2025 alone, with several cases drawing public criticism. The most high-profile before this was a 2021 incident where an LAPD officer shot a pit bull with a non-lethal beanbag round while responding to calls for service in Winnetka. Footage of which was later released after public pressure.

LAPD Dog-Shooting Policy Under Scrutiny in 2026

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The LAPD's official policy states that officers should attempt to secure animals using non-lethal methods when possible, but there is no mandatory de-escalation training requirement specifically for animal encounters before lethal force is used. Critics are now calling for policy changes that would require officers to use less-lethal options or call animal control before shooting, particularly in residential settings where pets are likely to be present.

Social Media Explodes Over Viral Video

Social media reaction has been fierce, with users sharing footage as the story spread across X and Instagram. The hashtag #JusticeForJameson has continued to circulate widely, as users call for transparency and accountability from LAPD leadership.

Justice for Jameson 😭🤬



Who TF kills a dog in a jersey? #ACAB https://t.co/39YMqPRoYd pic.twitter.com/Hxp9BoUFUb — KaRAYgeous TRANTIFA ☽☾🩷💜💙🪻 (@kraywhiseheart) June 15, 2026

A post on X shares the GoFundMe link for Jameson's memorial and says donations are visible, as support for the family continues to spread online.

If anyone is interested in helping Jameson’s owner getting justice for him, here’s the link to the gofundme. Let’s help her get a lawyer so she can sue the pants of the trigger happy LAPD. My heart is broken. He looked the sweetest, goodest boy. RIP Jameson 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/K6deBcrKGd — RIP Marshmallow 🌈 (Certified Pasta Hater) (@Jaded_Chinx) June 15, 2026

After the video went viral, the LAPD issued an official statement describing the incident as an officer-involved shooting under department protocol. Officers were directed to the apartment unit where a large dog was barking at them, and the resident was asked to secure the animal before reopening the door momentarily, according to the department's account.

Officer-Involved Shooting Inquiry Underway in Los Angeles

The dog exited the apartment and charged at one officer, resulting in the shooting, according to the LAPD. The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services took custody of the deceased dog while Force Investigation Division investigators responded to the scene immediately.

The dog owner was at the scene throughout and cooperated fully with the investigation, with no community members or officers injured as a result of the incident. The case is now being reviewed by the Force Investigation Division as part of an ongoing inquiry.

What Happens Next in the LAPD Dog Shooting Investigation

This case could have broader implications for police protocols, potentially leading to lawsuits, policy reforms or renewed calls for body-camera footage transparency across the LAPD. The viral nature of the footage has amplified public demand for accountability and has drawn attention to the wider issue of welfare checks turning fatal when police respond to calls without adequate training for animal encounters.

Advocates including ACLU California Action and Assemblymember Corey Jackson have called for tighter limits on police use of lethal force in animal encounters, while community members in Canoga Park have organised vigils for Jameson and are demanding accountability from LAPD leadership.