A brief courtside exchange between filmmaker Spike Lee and Prince Harry during the NBA Finals has sparked widespread online speculation after social media users linked the moment to the Duke of Sussex's little-known former Facebook alias, 'Spike Wells'.

The moment unfolded during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on 13 June. Video shared online showed Lee pointing towards Prince Harry from a nearby row in the stands, prompting the Duke to turn around and approach him.

While some viewers initially interpreted the gesture as awkward or confrontational, footage of the encounter appears to show the pair laughing and shaking hands moments later. The clip quickly went viral, with many online commentators drawing connections to a years-old joke involving Harry's former online nickname.

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What Happened Between Spike Lee and Prince Harry?

Prince Harry was seated several rows behind the courtside celebrity section as he watched the New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks went on to secure a 94-90 victory, clinching the championship in front of a crowd that included several high-profile guests.

During the game, Lee appeared to signal towards Harry from nearby seats. Video footage shows the Duke turning around before approaching the filmmaker. The pair then exchanged a handshake and appeared to share a brief conversation before laughing together.

Prince Harry and Spike Lee talking during Knicks-Spurs Game 5. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5OcQoHEfsP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 14, 2026

What Was Prince Harry's 'Spike Wells' Alias?

Before stepping away from royal duties, Prince Harry reportedly used a private Facebook account under the name 'Spike Wells' while dating former girlfriend Chelsy Davy. The alias combined 'Spike', a nickname reportedly used by friends and family, with 'Wales', the surname traditionally used by Princes William and Harry during their younger years and military service.

The account was said to have allowed Harry to maintain a degree of privacy while using social media before members of the Royal Family developed a significant official online presence. Although the alias became public years ago, it unexpectedly resurfaced after the NBA encounter with Lee.

The way Harry dismisses Spike Lee is so rude! You don’t impersonate someone online for years and then, when he confronts you about it, laugh it off and walk away.

Harry is lucky that Spike’s boy, John Turturro, didn’t Dog Bowl his ass. pic.twitter.com/G2bB6TcfDQ — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) June 14, 2026

Harry used the pseudonym "Spike Wells" between 2008-2012 on Facebook mainly to upload Chelsea photos for about 400 of his close Friends. When he got outed in public, he removed the photos in 2018. It had NOTHING to do with Spike Lee though. — MoD PR (@MoDPR136425) June 14, 2026

People Link the Exchange to 'Spike Wells'

Much of the speculation stems from comments Lee made during a television appearance in 2019. The Oscar-winning director revealed that he had asked Prince William whether he could help explain why Harry had chosen the name 'Spike Wells'.

Appearing later on NBC's Today programme, Lee joked: 'I asked his brother to find out. When I know, you'll know.'

The alias attracted widespread attention after details of the account emerged in British media reports. At the time, it offered a rare glimpse into how Harry navigated social media before senior members of the Royal Family established a significant official online presence.

Whether or not the nickname was mentioned, the encounter has revived interest in one of the more unusual details from Prince Harry's early social media history. What began as a brief courtside exchange quickly became an online mystery, fuelled by an old nickname and a joke Spike Lee made years earlier.