Grammy-nominated rap star Latto has broken the internet after sharing a series of striking photographs on her Instagram account.

The Atlanta-based artist, famous for global chart-toppers such as Big Energy, garnered massive engagement by jumping on a bizarre social media trend where users utilise artificial intelligence to place giant crab legs over their own limbs, usually alongside captions about getting ready to be 'cracked.' Fans immediately praised the rapper for it and enthusiastically joined the trend alongside their idol

Latto's Seafood Boil Instagram Photos

The images shared with her millions of followers show the star fully embracing the popular internet craze. Seated on what appears to be a square podium whilst wearing a pink bikini, oversized sunglasses, and matching accessories, the rapper used artificial intelligence to digitally replace her limbs with giant crab legs to complete the striking look, officially marking her entry into the viral trend.

In a second humorous slide within the same post, Latto appears wrapped completely inside a giant, translucent plastic seafood boil bag, mimicking the exact way traditional Cajun delicacies are steamed and served.

Read more Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Mystery Deepens: Star Claims 'O*** Conception' Despite Previous Infertility Battle Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Mystery Deepens: Star Claims 'O*** Conception' Despite Previous Infertility Battle

This bold imagery was far from a random lifestyle choice, serving instead as a highly calculated nod to her latest musical era. As reported by Complex, the post directly references the lyrics of her track Hostage from her newly released fourth studio album, 'Big Mama,' which features her boyfriend, 21 Savage. On the track, the artist delivers a suggestive line about seafood, rapping, 'He wanna crack these legs open like I need butter and cajun.'

The project has already enjoyed strong commercial momentum, debuting at number 16 on the Billboard 200 chart.

When online critics recently questioned her first-week sales figures on social media, the hitmaker confidently defended her work, stating that her art always outlives its initial release week and is built for long-term cultural impact.

Fans React to Latto's Playful Photos

Latto's millions of followers loved the rapper's willingness to poke fun at the surreal content dominating modern social media algorithms. Fans described the images as highly entertaining and creative, praising Latto's innate ability to stay effortlessly connected with online culture.

The post's comment section was rapidly flooded with laughing emojis, with one follower writing, 'Omg I love this,' whilst another dubbed it 'the best seafood boil.'

Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, Latto reposted several fans who had enthusiastically joined in on the joke, including one admirer who wrote: 'How I been feeling since @latto dropped.'

Latto's Refreshed Appearance Following Pregnancy

Beyond the digital humour, numerous commentators also highlighted her physical appearance, noting that the hitmaker looked exceptionally refreshed on the Instagram post.

This enthusiastic reception comes at a milestone period for the artist, who shared an intimate, documentary-style video diary on 18 May, confirming that she and 21 Savage had officially welcomed their first child together, a daughter. The major personal update directly coincided with the rollout for her fourth studio album, 'Big Mama,' which dropped via RCA Records on 29 May 2026.

By tying a popular internet trend directly to the lyrics of her track Hostage, the rapper successfully transformed a standard promotional push into a massive viral moment, proving once again her unique ability to dominate social media timelines.