Rapper Lil Durk's long-awaited federal murder-for-hire trial has begun in Los Angeles, nearly two years after his arrest over an alleged plot to kill fellow rapper Quando Rondo.

Jury selection began on Thursday, 20 August, with prosecutors accusing Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, of financing a 2022 shooting targeting Rondo. Durk has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.

According to reports, the case centres on a shooting outside a petrol station near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles in August 2022. Prosecutors allege that five men were sent to attack Rondo, who survived the shooting. However, Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a 'Lul Pab' Robinson, was killed in the gunfire.

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Federal prosecutors have linked the alleged attack to the killing of Chicago rapper King Von, a close friend and associate of Durk. Von was shot and killed in Atlanta in November 2020.

Prosecutors allege that Rondo was connected to a man involved in Von's death and that Durk wanted revenge. According to reports, prosecutors claim the alleged hit was organised as retaliation for Von's killing.

The government has accused Durk of helping finance the alleged plot and providing resources to those involved. Prosecutors say the plan ultimately resulted in the death of an unintended target.

Durk was arrested in October 2024 near Miami International Airport. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest after multiple attempts to secure his release were unsuccessful.

The rapper is facing several federal charges, including murder in aid of racketeering, stalking resulting in death, conspiracy to commit stalking, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and discharging a machine gun in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

According to reports, Durk could face a mandatory life sentence in federal prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

Prosecutors Seek To Use Durk's Music as Evidence

The trial has also attracted attention over the evidence prosecutors may present to the jury. It was reported that a federal judge has allowed prosecutors to use portions of Durk's music and the video for his song 'Pissed Me Off' as evidence.

Prosecutors argue that some of the lyrics and imagery are relevant to the case, while Durk's defence has challenged the government's attempts to introduce his music and other material.

Durk's lawyers have maintained that he is innocent and are expected to challenge the prosecution's interpretation of his music, communications and alleged connections to the people accused of carrying out the shooting.

The trial has already faced several delays since Durk's arrest. The case was initially expected to go to trial earlier, but proceedings were repeatedly pushed back before the 20 August start date.

The prosecution will now attempt to convince a federal jury that Durk played a central role in arranging and financing the alleged attack. His defense is expected to argue that prosecutors have failed to establish his direct involvement in the shooting.

For the Grammy-winning rapper, the trial represents one of the most serious legal battles of his career. If convicted, he could face life in federal prison.