Meghan Markle is reportedly pushing major cuts to the Sussex household's staff and spending in Montecito, California, with insiders claiming the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are being forced to 'pick up the slack' themselves as money pressures bite and more firings loom.

For context, the couple's financial reality has been under quiet scrutiny ever since they stepped back as senior working royals and moved to the US in 2020, vowing to become financially independent. Their Archewell organisation has gone through several iterations in that time, and, in December, Page Six reported that around 60 per cent of the charity's workers had already been let go as the Archewell Foundation rebranded to Archewell Philanthropies.

A spokesperson at the time confirmed the dismissals and tried to draw a line under the matter, saying: 'Some staff redundancies are inevitable. We will not be discussing these personnel details further.'

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Meghan Markle Targets Payroll As Sussexes Tighten Belts

The latest round of belt‑tightening, however, is said to be coming from inside the house. According to an unnamed insider quoted by In Touch Magazine, Meghan, 44, who recently launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, is now 'leading the charge' to overhaul the couple's overall spending, starting with the people on their payroll.

'They've cut their staff several times before but she's now saying they need to let more people go — Meghan just feels they are spending too much,' the source claimed. 'It will mean they both need to do more to pick up the slack.'

That phrasing will land awkwardly for a couple who, for years, have been portrayed either as ultra‑privileged or overworked depending on which side of the fence you sit. The suggestion here is simple enough, though. Fewer staff at home and across their ventures means more hands‑on graft from the duke and duchess themselves, whether that is in day‑to‑day logistics, production work for their media projects or just the unglamorous admin that usually gets quietly handled by an assistant.

There is no public confirmation from the Sussex camp of another wave of redundancies, nor any detail on which teams might be affected. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. But if accurate, it would continue a pattern of shrinking headcounts since the couple's initial splashy arrival in the US, when big media deals and global charity ambitions created an expectation of a small empire being built on the West Coast.

UK Trips, Private Jets And 'Outrageous' Tips In Meghan Markle Clampdown

The same insider paints a picture of Meghan Markle scrutinising not just payroll but Prince Harry's personal habits, especially his travel to the UK. The duke, 41, remains estranged from much of his family after walking away from royal duties, criticising the institution in interviews and in his memoir, and relocating to California with Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

'Meghan's pushing Harry to cut way back on his travel to the U.K.,' the insider told In Touch. 'Her argument is that the bills are huge and there's nothing to show for it. She doesn't see the point in Harry spending a ton of money to kiss up to people who constantly let him down.'

It is an unvarnished description of a tension that has simmered for years. Harry's trips home, often brief and loaded with security and legal complications, have been framed publicly as obligations to family, to his military‑founded Invictus Games or to ongoing court cases. Privately, if this account is to be believed, they are now being weighed against a much blunter question: is it worth the cost.

The duke is next expected in England for an Invictus Games event this summer, although there is no suggestion he will skip that engagement. What may change, according to the insider, is how he gets there.

'Private jet travel is out of the question going forward too,' they said. 'It's just not in the budget.'

That line will raise eyebrows, given how often the Sussexes have been criticised for flying privately while campaigning on climate issues. If they are indeed grounding the jets for financial reasons rather than optics, it is a pragmatic move that also happens to tidy up a long‑running PR headache. Two birds, one relatively eco‑friendly stone.

The cost‑cutting reportedly extends to Harry's more generous habits as well. The source describes a prince who 'loves to leave outrageous tips' and who will 'lend money to friends no questions asked', and a wife quietly pulling the plug.

'Meghan's putting the kibosh on all of that,' the insider insisted. 'From now on, he's under strict orders to think twice before he opens his wallet.'

There is something very ordinary buried in all this slightly mad royal‑adjacent drama. Strip out the titles, the Montecito mansion and the Netflix deals, and you have a couple in their forties looking at the outgoings, looking at the income and deciding something has to give. For most people that means fewer takeaways and skipping the summer holiday. For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it apparently means fewer staff, fewer flights and a prince learning to rein in the 'outrageous' tips.

How far that retrenchment goes, and whether it steadies the Sussex operation or signals a deeper struggle to sustain the post‑royal lifestyle they built, is the question that hangs over the next few months.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reps for comments.