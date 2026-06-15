Nancy Guthrie's missing-person case in Tucson has taken a new and awkwardly close turn after police issued a wanted alert for Coral Michelle Smith, a woman accused in an unrelated kidnapping and aggravated assault case less than seven miles from Guthrie's home.

The news came after Pima County Sheriff's Department investigators began searching for Smith, 40, in connection with a May 29 incident near La Cholla Boulevard and River Road.

According to the sheriff's office and the county's Crime Stoppers affiliate, 88-Crime, the allegation involves kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, while the victim in that separate case has already been located.

Why Coral Smith Is Suddenly On The Radar

The latest stir began when the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was actively searching for Coral Michelle Smith in connection with a separate incident in Tucson.

According to local crime-tip service 88-Crime, Smith is wanted over an alleged kidnapping and aggravated assault that took place on 29 May near the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and River Road, roughly 6.8 miles from Guthrie's neighbourhood.

Smith is accused of abducting and attacking a female victim near the 5400 block of North San Joaquin, a dirt road lined with small homes and a horse barn about a 15‑minute drive west of Guthrie's residence. The victim in that case has been located, a sheriff's spokesperson confirmed.

Officials have gone out of their way to draw a line between the two cases. 'This is not connected to the Guthrie investigation,' a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, responding to early speculation about any overlap.

🚨🚨🚨UPDATE on Coral Michelle Smith -- she remains at large, wanted on kidnapping and assault charges involving an unidentified female victim near the 5400 block of North San Joaquin Avenue on May 29.



"This is not connected to the Guthrie investigation," a spokesperson for the… https://t.co/FdV5WnOIC3 — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) June 10, 2026

Maps shared by investigators show only proximity: Guthrie's quiet Catalina Foothills street on one side, the La Cholla and River Road area on the other.

Court records cited in local reports show Smith has previous accusations on her record, including kidnapping, assault and disorderly conduct.

A 2020 kidnapping charge against her was dismissed, though she was convicted of residential robbery in the same case involving a victim under 15. She has served multiple prison terms and uses several aliases, among them 'Corral Albright' and 'Under the Sea Smith,'

Physically, Smith is described as around 5ft 6in and 136lb, with blonde hair, blue eyes and distinctive tattoos: a smiley face and heart on her right ankle, a rose with flames on her right foot and the words 'love, life family' on her left leg.

The public has been urged not to approach her and to call 911 if she is spotted. Anonymously, tips can be passed to Tucson's 88-Crime hotline, which is offering a $1,000 (£744) reward for information leading to her arrest.

Detectives 'Cast A Wide Net' Around Violent Offenders

So why is a wanted woman from an unrelated case being mentioned in the same breath as Nancy Guthrie at all? The answer, investigators say, is method rather than mystery.

Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, director of the Cold Case Foundation and a veteran of high‑profile investigations including the JonBenét Ramsey and Elizabeth Smart cases, told NewsNation that detectives in a major missing person or abduction inquiry are trained to look sideways as well as straight ahead.

'In any major missing person or abduction-type of investigation, the investigators are going to cast a wide net,' he said on Jesse Weber Live.

He said officers would be especially interested in anyone operating nearby with a 'violent kidnapping history', not because that automatically makes them a suspect, but because it makes them a potentially useful witness to the local underworld.

Referring directly to the hunt for Smith, McDonough said it would be 'very standard protocol' for investigators to try to find her and explore whether there is 'any way, shape or form' in which she could help them understand what is happening around Guthrie's home.

If Smith is located and taken into custody, McDonough said, detectives are likely to broaden the conversation beyond the specific charges she faces. 'They're going to ask her about any familiarity around the Guthrie home,' he explained. 'What's the word on the street?'

A Wanted Woman Who May Only Hold Rumours

McDonough was careful to stress that Smith may be entirely uninvolved in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. 'She may not be involved in any way, shape or form, but she may have information that may connect something,' he said.

Investigators often build a picture of an unsolved case by layering fragments from different sources, some of them unreliable, some of them pure gossip. Those fragments are then tested against phone records, doorbell cameras and, if they are lucky, physical evidence.

The Sheriff's Department has kept a visible presence in Guthrie's neighbourhood, and images from February show signs reading 'Nancy Guthrie Desparecida' posted near her home by search group Madres Buscadoras De Sonora.

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The FBI has circulated her photo, provided by NBC, across national networks. The Guthrie family, for their part, have urged anyone with information to call 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in early February. She has not been seen since 1 February, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Surveillance footage released by authorities showed an unidentified man at her front door, described as of average height and build, between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in. The family and the FBI have offered a combined reward of more than $1.2 million (£890,000) for information.