Questions surrounding Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts have intensified after a neighbour reported seeing lights on inside both her main home and guest house during the early hours of the morning, fuelling fresh speculation about whether she may have quietly returned.

The latest development has reignited public fascination with the ongoing mystery, with social media users offering increasingly bizarre theories, ranging from secret surveillance to claims that Guthrie is hiding on private property. While no verified evidence has confirmed her return, the unusual sighting has again placed her Tucson property at the centre of public scrutiny.

Neighbour's Sighting at Nancy Guthrie's Home Sparks New Questions

Lauren Serpa, who lives in Tucson, Arizona, shared a video on Facebook after driving past Nancy Guthrie's home at around 4 a.m. According to her, she went to the property to leave a letter for the person who allegedly removed a memorial near the home. During the visit, she noticed something unusual.

'This morning at 4am I drove by Nancy's to leave a letter for the person who took down the memorial. Low and behold the lights were on in the main house and guest house,' she wrote.

Serpa also uploaded a video, but it was grainy and shaky. 'Sorry [the] video is bad. Didn't want to stop,' she explained.

The footage, shared on Facebook quickly spread online and prompted renewed debate over what may be happening inside the property.

The sighting comes amid growing restrictions around coverage near the home. Journalist Connor McCrory was reportedly warned he would be arrested if he did not move his car after parking nearby while covering the case on the ground, adding to speculation over why access to the area appears increasingly limited.

Wild Theories Emerge After Lights Seen Inside Nancy Guthrie Property

Serpa's post triggered a flood of theories from online observers, many of whom suggested the lights indicated far more than routine activity.

'I believe Nancy is home. Two weeks ago I seen a lady in the Today audience that looked identical to Nancy,' Violet Hutson commented. Sammy Ferreira echoed that theory, suggesting Nancy may be staying on private property and claiming that this could explain why search efforts have failed and why authorities allegedly want people away from the area.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: Tommaso Cioni 'Plant Photo' Sparks Wild 'Porch Guy' Theories Online Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: Tommaso Cioni 'Plant Photo' Sparks Wild 'Porch Guy' Theories Online

Others suggested authorities or private agents could be monitoring the home.

'I've believed for a long time that there's an agent in that house monitoring everything. Mark was droning and through the window, you can see a foot that moves. Other videos have caught lights coming on and off too. There's a reason they don't want streamers there and it's not because they broke any laws,' Becky Philo said.

Not every theory centred on Guthrie herself. Some believed the lights could signal preparations to vacate the property. Lisa Angeley suggested someone may be clearing out the property ahead of a sale. Others speculated that Anne Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, may instead be moving in.

Meanwhile, another commenter speculated that someone may already be inside the home, possibly Nancy Guthrie's brother, Camron, which they believed could explain why YouTubers and others were being kept away.

This Is Not the First Time Lights at Nancy Guthrie's House Raised Alarm

This is not the first time unusual activity at the property has drawn attention. In May, investigative reporter Jonathan Lee Riches, aka JLR, reported a similar sighting.

In one post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, 'Made it back to my hotel room safe. That was CRAZY out there at Nancy Guthrie's. Light came on in her home, weird noises, Sheriff's came out. Bizarre stuff!'

Made it back to my hotel room safe.

That was CRAZY out there at Nancy Guthrie's. Light came on in her home, weird noises, Sheriff's came out. Bizarre stuff! — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 18, 2026

That incident also sparked intense speculation. Some speculated that it was a ghost or Nancy's spirit roaming around.

'That's an indication of Nancy's spirit..... which makes me think she is no longer alive,' one person commented. Another added, 'Maybe she is back home now,' with a flushed face emoji.

For now, the lights inside Nancy Guthrie's home remain unexplained. But as theories continue to spiral online, the mystery surrounding her whereabouts appears far from resolved.