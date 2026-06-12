As Alex Pereira prepares for another major moment under the UFC spotlight, fans remain just as fascinated by his life outside the cage as they are by his devastating knockout power. The Brazilian MMA star has built a reputation as one of the most feared strikers in combat sports history. Also known to millions of MMA fans as 'Poatan', he rose from kickboxing glory to become a two-division UFC champion and one of the promotion's biggest attractions. As interest in his career continues to grow around UFC Freedom 250, many fans have been asking a more personal question: is Alex Pereira married?

The short answer is no. Pereira is not currently married, and his recent relationship history has attracted significant attention from MMA followers. From a high-profile engagement that ended in controversy to a brief romance with fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez, the former champion's love life has generated headlines almost as often as his performances inside the Octagon.

Alex Pereira Is Not Married and Is Currently Single

Pereira is not married and is currently believed to be single following his split from UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez. The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion has not publicly announced a marriage in recent years.

The relationship with Cortez became public at the start of 2026 when the pair shared New Year celebrations and posted photographs on social media, quickly becoming a talking point among MMA fans. However, the romance proved short-lived. Just over a week after confirming their relationship, Pereira announced the pair had decided to part ways. In a statement to supporters, he described the decision as mutual and wished Cortez well.

The Tracy Cortez Relationship Captured Fans' Attention

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The relationship between Pereira and Cortez generated widespread interest because both athletes compete in the UFC and enjoy large fan followings.

Photos and videos shared during New Year celebrations quickly circulated across social media, leading many fans to speculate about the seriousness of the relationship. Some reports even noted playful conversations about marriage during their brief time together. However, those discussions never developed further as the couple ended their relationship shortly afterwards.

The split surprised many followers because the pair had only recently gone public. Nevertheless, both athletes appeared determined to move forward professionally without public drama.

Pereira's Engagement to Merle Christine Ended in Controversy

Before his relationship with Cortez, Pereira was engaged to MMA content creator and television presenter Merle Christine. The couple began dating in 2022 and appeared inseparable during some of the biggest moments of Pereira's UFC career. Christine was frequently seen supporting him during fight weeks and championship celebrations. Reports suggested the pair became engaged in early 2023, leading many fans to believe marriage was only a matter of time.

The relationship ended abruptly in late 2023 and early 2024. Pereira later claimed he had discovered information about Christine's marital status that led him to end the engagement. Christine disputed aspects of that account, stating she had already separated from her former partner before dating Pereira.

The public nature of the split generated considerable media attention, but Pereira largely shifted his focus back to his fighting career soon afterwards.

The Former UFC Champion Is Also a Father

While Pereira keeps much of his personal life private, he has openly spoken about being a father. The Brazilian fighter has two sons from a previous relationship with his former wife. Although he rarely discusses family matters in detail, he frequently shares moments with his children on social media and has spoken proudly about fatherhood.

Away from competition, Pereira has also dedicated time to charitable initiatives. Through the Instituto Poatan project in Brazil, he helps provide free combat sports training, English lessons and educational opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Why Fans Remain Interested in Pereira's Personal Life

Part of Pereira's appeal comes from the contrast between his public image and his private personality. Inside the cage, he is known for his intimidating presence and devastating striking ability. Outside it, fans often see a quieter and more reserved individual who values family and community work. That combination has naturally fuelled curiosity about his relationships and life beyond fighting.

As UFC Freedom 250 draws attention to the former champion once again, interest in his relationship status is likely to remain high. For now, however, the answer is straightforward. Alex Pereira is not married, is currently believed to be single, and appears focused on the next chapter of his career as one of the UFC's biggest stars.