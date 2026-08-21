Skincare giant Neutrogena has addressed renewed criticism over late actress Hayden Panettiere's claims that her partnership with the company ended after she publicly discussed her battle with postpartum depression.

Panettiere's death has sparked renewed scrutiny of her past relationship with Neutrogena, after comments the actress made about postpartum depression resurfaced online. The skincare brand, which worked with Panettiere for more than a decade, has now acknowledged that she felt unsupported during what was a difficult period in her life.

Panettiere, who died on 16 August at the age of 36, had been a prominent face of Neutrogena during the height of her career. Following her death, social media users revisited her claims that the company considered ending its relationship with her after she spoke publicly about experiencing postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Kaya.

Neutrogena Responds to Backlash

As criticism of the company grew, Neutrogena issued a statement expressing its condolences while addressing Panettiere's previous allegations.

'We are deeply saddened by Hayden Panettiere's passing,' the company said in a statement shared on Instagram. Neutrogena added that it understood it had 'made her feel unsupported during a very difficult time,' saying that this was not representative of the company's values.

The brand also said Panettiere's willingness to discuss her struggles helped encourage important conversations and raise awareness around postpartum depression.

Neutrogena said it plans to make a 'significant investment' in a longstanding community health partner to help provide more women with access to support, including care related to postpartum depression.

The response came as online calls for a boycott of Neutrogena intensified, with some consumers accusing the company of failing Panettiere when she was open about her mental health struggles.

Panettiere's Claims About Her Neutrogena Contract

Panettiere previously spoke about the controversy in interviews promoting her 2026 memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. She said Neutrogena had considered firing her after she discussed her mental state after giving birth publicly and that the company's concerns centred on a morality clause in her contract.

During an appearance on the 'On Purpose' podcast, Panettiere recalled being shocked that speaking honestly about her experience could potentially cost her the endorsement.

She said she was told Neutrogena wanted to fire her over the comments and that she subsequently believed she would not be invited back for another campaign. Her account brought renewed attention to the pressure celebrities can face when discussing deeply personal issues while working under major commercial endorsements.

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Mental Health Struggles

The late actress had previously described the severity of her postpartum depression following Kaya's birth and discussed how her mental health struggles contributed to a difficult period in her life. Her memoir also addressed addiction and other personal challenges she experienced throughout her career.

Her death has also prompted a separate investigation. Authorities have said there were no initial signs of foul play or trauma, while the official cause and manner of death remain under investigation. The Drug Enforcement Administration has joined the investigation, according to reports.

While Neutrogena has now publicly acknowledged the criticism surrounding its treatment of Panettiere, the company's response has added another layer to the conversation surrounding the late actress's legacy, particularly her decision to speak openly about something quite personal at a time when discussions about maternal mental health remained heavily stigmatised.