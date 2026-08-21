Olivia Rodrigo secretly paid $5,000 (£3,690) towards fan Jamie Causey's final university semester, helping the first-generation student graduate from the University of Alabama after she revealed she was struggling to cover her remaining tuition.

Causey, who has since graduated and started working at the same university, disclosed the singer's private gesture on TikTok more than a year after receiving the money. She said Rodrigo's support helped her complete her degree and graduate, changing her life.

Who Is Jamie Causey?

Raised by her grandparents in Alexander City, Alabama, Causey says she grew up with a strong sense of faith and a determination to pursue higher education. She dreamed of leaving her small town and becoming the first in her family to earn a university degree.

Causey went on to attend the University of Alabama, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and completed a minor in Digital, Public, and Professional Writing. She finished her degree in August 2025.

During her time at the university, she documented her experiences as a first-generation student on TikTok, sharing posts about campus life, positivity and the realities of navigating higher education.

Read more 'She Wanted to Help Me Graduate': Olivia Rodrigo Secretly Pays Fan's $5,000 Final Semester Tuition 'She Wanted to Help Me Graduate': Olivia Rodrigo Secretly Pays Fan's $5,000 Final Semester Tuition

In April 2025, Causey revealed that she was struggling to pay for her final semester after her scholarships and grants had run out, leaving her with two classes to complete.

She said she was not asking her followers for financial help, but wanted to be open about the challenges she was facing and potentially help other students feel less alone.

The post eventually caught the Grammy-winning singer's attention. Rodrigo had previously commented on one of Causey's birthday video and had followed her journey online since.

Causey has since stepped back from TikTok to focus on her career. She has remained at the University of Alabama, where she now works as an Academic Advisor I in the Information Systems, Statistics, and Management Science department at the Culverhouse College of Business.

Olivia Rodrigo Pays Fan Final Tuition

After seeing Causey's video about struggling to pay her final semester's tuition, Rodrigo privately reached out and offered to help.

The singer told Causey she loved her videos and saw her as a source of 'positivity and light'. She then asked if Causey would accept financial help and requested her Venmo details.

Olivia Rodrigo secretly paid a student’s final semester of college tuition.



The pop star reportedly sent $5,000 to help University of Alabama student Jamie Causey graduate. pic.twitter.com/6v8Mnx3S13 — Pop Hive (@thepophive) August 18, 2026

Causey initially suspected the unexpected message might be a scam, but Rodrigo's team later confirmed the offer and arranged the payment. Rodrigo contributed $5,000 (£3,690) towards Causey's final semester tuition, helping her cover the costs that threatened to derail her graduation.

As previously reported, Causey kept the gesture private for more than a year as she did not want Rodrigo's generosity to become a public spectacle. She eventually shared the story to thank the singer publicly as she closed that chapter of her life.

Olivia Rodrigo Changed Jamie Causey's Life

Causey said Rodrigo's support meant far more than simply covering her university tuition. She credited the singer with helping her stay on track to graduate and ultimately pursue the career she has today.

'She changed my life for the better and I can't say thank you enough,' Causey told ABC.

'Without Olivia's help, I don't know if I would have even continued creating content. I definitely would not have graduated in the timeline that I did, which wouldn't have led to the career that I have now,' she said.

She has also said she hopes to pay Rodrigo's kindness forward by helping others through encouragement and acts of generosity.