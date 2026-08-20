The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has joined the investigation into Hayden Panettiere's sudden death, adding a federal agency to the probe as authorities examine evidence of possible drug involvement.

The 36-year-old actress was found unresponsive at a South Carolina residence on 16 August and was pronounced dead at the scene. While emergency dispatch communications reportedly referenced a possible overdose, Panettiere's official cause and manner of death remain undetermined as investigators await toxicology results.

Why Is the DEA Involved in the Investigation?

DEA agents are assisting the Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Coroner's Office, which are already investigating Panettiere's death. The federal agency's involvement represents a significant development as authorities continue to examine whether controlled substances played any role in her death.

However, the DEA's participation does not establish that drugs caused Panettiere's death or that a crime has been committed. The agency has declined to provide details, stating that it does not confirm or comment on active investigations.

The federal involvement has drawn comparisons with the investigation into actor Matthew Perry's 2023 death, although there is no indication the two cases are connected. Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, and a federal investigation subsequently led to convictions involving the supply of the drug.

What Evidence Has Been Found at the Scene?

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One of the most closely examined pieces of evidence is Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. A device used to dispense Narcan was reportedly found near where Panettiere died.

The discovery has raised questions about whether an opioid overdose may have occurred, but it does not prove that Panettiere took opioids or that Narcan was administered to her. Those questions are expected to remain unresolved until investigators receive the results of laboratory testing.

Emergency dispatch communications also reportedly referred to a possible overdose after first responders were called to the property. Paramedics found Panettiere in cardiac arrest and attempted CPR and advanced cardiac life support before she was pronounced dead at 2:32pm.

What Happened Before Hayden Panettiere Died?

Panettiere was reportedly staying at a residence in Greenville with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson. Police have not publicly identified Hickerson as a suspect, and the investigation has not established that anyone else was responsible for her death.

A police report also reportedly states that Hickerson showed officers a 'bag of medication' that Panettiere had been taking. The specific substances contained in the medication have not been publicly identified.

Hayden Panettiere's Previous Addiction Struggles

The investigation comes against the backdrop of Panettiere's public history with substance abuse. The actress had previously spoken openly about her struggles with alcohol and opioids, including her recovery journey.

Her addiction struggles also affected her family life. In 2018, Panettiere's daughter, Kaya, went to live with her father, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, while the actress dealt with substance abuse and postpartum depression.

That history provides context for the investigation, but it does not establish a connection between her previous substance use and her death.

What Is Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death?

Panettiere's cause of death has not yet been determined. A preliminary autopsy reportedly found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death, while the coroner's office continues to await toxicology results.

The toxicology report could provide crucial evidence about whether medications, opioids or other substances were present in her system. Officials have indicated that the testing could take several weeks.

Until those results are available, a possible overdose remains an investigative avenue rather than a confirmed cause of Hayden Panettiere's sudden death.