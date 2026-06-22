Belgium winger Jérémy Doku missed his side's World Cup clash with Iran after a respiratory infection ruled him out, adding to the attention surrounding one of the country's most important players.

The Manchester City forward was absent from the Group G match at SoFi Stadium after suffering a relapse of an illness that has troubled him since Belgium's training camp in the United States.

Belgian officials confirmed the 24-year-old was receiving antibiotics and would focus on recovering ahead of the team's final group-stage fixture against New Zealand.

Illness Forces Belgium Reshuffle

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia decided not to risk Doku after his condition worsened in the days leading up to the Iran match.

According to Belgian media reports, the winger travelled to the tournament while recovering from a severe cold. Although he played in Belgium's opening 1-1 draw against Egypt, his symptoms returned later in the week, forcing him to miss training sessions.

Belgium sports director Vincent Mannaert said the priority was ensuring Doku could contribute during the remainder of the tournament rather than risking a longer absence through an early return.

The decision was a significant blow for Belgium. Doku scored five goals during qualifying and has become one of the team's most effective attacking players. His pace, dribbling ability and direct style have made him a key part of Garcia's plans heading into the tournament.

Family Plans Remain a Talking Point

Doku's illness is not the only reason he has found himself in the spotlight during the World Cup.

Before Belgium's opening match, the winger revealed he would leave the tournament if necessary to attend the birth of his first child. His partner is expected to give birth during the knockout stage in early July.

The comments generated discussion across football circles and social media.

Some supporters praised Doku for prioritising his family, while others questioned whether a player should leave a World Cup squad during the latter stages of the competition.

England striker Ollie Watkins publicly backed Doku's position, saying he would make the same choice if faced with a similar situation.

The debate has continued throughout the tournament, particularly as Belgium attempts to navigate a difficult group-stage campaign.

Belgium Unable to Break Down Iran

Doku's absence coincided with another frustrating result for Belgium, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Iran.

Belgium enjoyed long spells of possession but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a disciplined Iranian defence.

Without Doku's pace and ability to take on defenders, Belgium often lacked the attacking spark needed to break the deadlock.

Iran almost secured a famous victory late in the match after Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy was shown a red card. However, the Group G encounter ended without a goal.

The result followed Belgium's draw against Egypt and leaves qualification hanging in the balance heading into the final round of fixtures.

Group G Qualification Race Remains Open

Belgium has collected two points from their opening two matches and remains without a victory in the tournament.

Iran also remains firmly in contention for a place in the knockout rounds, while Egypt and New Zealand are still involved in the battle for qualification.

The final group matches will see Belgium face New Zealand and Iran take on Egypt.

With all four teams still capable of progressing, Group G remains one of the most closely contested groups at the tournament.

Attention Turns to New Zealand

Belgium's medical staff remain optimistic Doku will return in time for the decisive match against New Zealand.

His availability could prove crucial as Belgium seeks the victory needed to strengthen its hopes of reaching the last 32.

For Garcia, the focus will be on ensuring one of his most influential players is fit for a match that could determine whether Belgium's World Cup campaign continues beyond the group stage.