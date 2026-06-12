A rodeo bull that leapt into a packed Oregon crowd and injured multiple spectators has become the focus of multimillion-dollar legal action, with two women alleging organisers failed to prevent an entirely foreseeable danger.

The two spectators injured during the Sisters Rodeo in Oregon are seeking a combined $11.5 million (£8.57 million) in damages after a bull named 'Party Bus' cleared an arena fence and charged into a sell-out crowd on 8 June 2024.

The separate lawsuits accuse the Sisters Rodeo Association, livestock contractors and related parties of failing to maintain adequate safety measures despite the risks inherent in staging a rodeo before thousands of spectators.

Court filings reviewed by PEOPLE, The Oregonian, KPTV and KGW claim the bull's escape left both women with lasting physical and psychological injuries.

A Night At The Rodeo Turns Chaotic

The incident unfolded before an audience of roughly 5,500 people attending the annual event. Spectators were reportedly singing along to Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA' when Party Bus suddenly jumped over the arena barrier and entered the crowd.

Video of the escape quickly spread nationwide. The footage showed the bull breaching the fence with startling ease before running through spectators as people scrambled for safety.

Authorities initially reported that three spectators were injured and two required hospital treatment. A sheriff's deputy responding to the incident also suffered minor injuries.

Officials later described the injuries as non-life-threatening and confirmed those hospitalised had been released.

Plaintiff Claims Career And Health Were Permanently Affected

The larger of the two lawsuits was filed by Allison Hickey, who is seeking up to $9.25 million (£6.9 million) in damages.

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According to court documents, Hickey was walking along a spectator pathway outside the arena fence when Party Bus landed on top of her after clearing the barrier. The complaint alleges she was knocked to the ground and suffered crushing injuries to her right shoulder and leg.

Hickey, who was 26 and working as a physical therapist at the time, claims she sustained a shoulder fracture requiring surgery involving a metal plate and multiple screws. The lawsuit also alleges she developed post-traumatic stress disorder and continues to experience permanent limitations affecting her shoulder function.

Medical expenses have already exceeded $107,000 (£79,774), according to the complaint, with additional treatment expected in the future.

The filing argues the injuries have substantially affected Hickey's earning capacity and professional prospects.

'What should have been a fun night was cut short when I was crushed by a bull,' Hickey said in a statement released through her attorney. 'Instead of being met with compassion by The Sisters Rodeo, my trauma has been turned into profit.'

Questions Raised Over Arena Safety

According to Hickey's complaint, the arena fencing was low enough for a bull to clear it. The filing further alleges accumulated soil around the structure effectively reduced the barrier's height even more.

The plaintiffs also contend Party Bus exhibited 'dangerous propensities abnormal to its class', raising questions about whether additional precautions should have been taken.

A second lawsuit filed by Kristin and Andrew Wert seeks approximately $2.3 million (£1.71 million) in damages.

Court filings cited by local media outlets allege Kristin Wert was struck from behind, thrown into the air and trampled after the bull entered the crowd. She claims to have suffered injuries to her arms, legs and shoulders, along with ongoing migraines, dizziness, nausea and emotional distress linked to a concussion. The allegations remain contested.

KGW reported that Corey & Lange Rodeo Co., which supplied the animal, denied liability in court filings and argued the Sisters Rodeo Association bears primary responsibility for injuries resulting from the incident.

The Sisters Rodeo Association has also pushed back against aspects of the litigation.

'Sisters Rodeo Association and its contractors, volunteers and rodeo contestants take great care in the health and well-being of all rodeo livestock and in maintaining a safe environment to conduct and enjoy our rodeo,' the organisation said in a statement to The Oregonian.

Days after the incident, Party Bus' owner, Mike Corey, confirmed the three-year-old bull would no longer compete in rodeos.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Corey simply described the escape, 'He simply went and jumped out of the arena. It happens, and not very often, thank God.'