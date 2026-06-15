The arrest of a man suspected in the so-called Putney Pusher case has revived a nine-year-old mystery that shocked London. Alongside renewed attention on the 2017 incident, one question has resurfaced: why has the suspect not been publicly identified?

In the UK, police generally do not publicly name suspects at the point of arrest unless there is an exceptional public interest or an immediate risk to the public. Identities typically become public only after charges are filed and court proceedings begin.

The 44-year-old man was arrested at a £1.4 million ($1.76 million) property in west London and remains in custody as investigators continue to examine the alleged 2017 attack on Putney Bridge.

Arrest at £1.4M West London Home Reopens 2017 Putney Bridge Case

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest relates to 5 May 2017, when a 33-year-old woman was pushed into the path of an oncoming bus while walking across Putney Bridge in south-west London.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm. The investigation had previously been closed in 2018 after several arrests and extensive inquiries failed to result in charges.

The case was later reopened following renewed public interest and further review of the evidence, eventually leading to this latest arrest. Officers had previously interviewed around 50 men and arrested three suspects during the initial investigation.

Why The Putney Pusher Suspect Has Not Been Named

The main reason the suspect has not been identified publicly is procedural rather than exceptional.

UK policing guidelines generally prevent the naming of suspects at the arrest stage. This is intended to protect ongoing investigations and ensure fairness before formal charges are made.

In most cases, identification occurs only after a charging decision has been made, unless police believe there is an urgent public safety reason to release the name earlier. At present, no such exception has been confirmed in this case.

There is also no indication that a court order or reporting restriction has been issued, meaning the anonymity is consistent with standard procedure for an ongoing investigation.

What Happened On Putney Bridge In The Viral 2017 Incident

The incident took place during the morning rush hour in May 2017 and was captured on CCTV, showing a jogger colliding with a woman walking across Putney Bridge.

The woman was reportedly thrown into the path of an oncoming bus, narrowly avoiding serious injury thanks to the driver's rapid reaction. The bus swerved at the last moment, preventing what could have been a fatal collision.

The driver later described the moment as critical, saying, 'If I hadn't swerved, I would have smashed her head. It was reflex. The consequences would have been terrible for her – and for me.'

The woman survived the incident, which quickly circulated online after footage was released and prompted widespread public concern.

Police later said the suspect was seen jogging back across the bridge around 15 minutes later. The woman reportedly attempted to speak to him, but he allegedly ignored her and continued running towards the north side of the River Thames.

Investigation Timeline And Public Reaction To The Case

During the initial investigation, Metropolitan Police officers questioned around 50 men and arrested three individuals. However, no charges were brought at the time and the case was closed in 2018.

The decision to reopen the investigation years later followed renewed scrutiny of the footage and continued public interest in the incident.

The latest arrest has triggered widespread discussion online, particularly about why the suspect has not been named and how the case has remained unresolved for so long.

Some online users have also speculated about the suspect's background. One claimed that it was 'fairly easy' to identify the man because he allegedly previously made headlines after being involved in a motorcycle incident. Additionally, he is reportedlya high-ranking bank director and royal descendant who just got divorced or separated from his partner.

'The ex partner theory of spilling the beans isn't too far fetched,' the Redditor added.

However, these claims remain unverified and have not been confirmed by police.