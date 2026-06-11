A century after Antoni Gaudí's death, the Sagrada Família has finally reached the height he envisioned, completing the Tower of Jesus Christ and bringing his most ambitious creation closer than ever to the design he left unfinished in 1926.

The milestone, achieved after 144 years of construction, makes the Barcelona basilica the tallest church building in the world at 172.5 metres. The tower was formally blessed by Pope Leo XIV on 10 June during a ceremony attended by members of the Spanish royal family, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, church leaders and thousands of worshippers and visitors.

For many architects, historians and admirers of Gaudí's work, the completion of the basilica's central tower represents the closest the Sagrada Família has come to fulfilling the vision of the architect who devoted the final years of his life to the project, knowing he would never see it finished.

Barcelona, you win. Sagrada Família. Just incredible.



Watch the whole thing with the sound on pic.twitter.com/y9OugYBQmw — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) June 10, 2026

Tower of Jesus Christ Completes Gaudí's Vision

The newly completed Tower of Jesus Christ was designed to be the focal point of the entire basilica and the tallest of its planned 18 towers. Rising above those dedicated to the Apostles, the Evangelists and the Virgin Mary, it occupies the symbolic centre of Gaudí's design.

Its completion also marks the moment the Sagrada Família finally reaches the height envisioned by the architect more than a century ago.

Construction of the basilica began in 1882, but it was Gaudí who transformed the project into one of the most distinctive buildings in the world after taking charge the following year. He spent more than four decades refining its design and dedicated the final 12 years of his life entirely to the church.

Antoni Gaudí looking on the completed and blessed Tower of Jesus Christ in approval.



Well done, Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/C2060XuB3J — Today in History (@TodayinHistory) June 10, 2026

Often referred to as 'God's architect', Gaudí understood that the project would outlive him. When he died in 1926 after being struck by a tram in Barcelona, only a small portion of the basilica had been completed.

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A Century After Gaudí's Death

The completion ceremony was deliberately held on the 100th anniversary of Gaudí's death, linking one of the project's most significant milestones with the architect who dedicated much of his life to it.

Before celebrating Mass, Pope Leo visited Gaudí's tomb in the basilica crypt and lit a candle in his memory. Speaking in Spanish and Catalan, the Pope described the church as 'a work in progress', reflecting both the unfinished state of the building and the spiritual journey it represents for many believers.

Pope Leo XIV fulfilled Barcelona’s dream: he blessed and inaugurated the Tower of Jesus Christ of the Sagrada Familia, making the iconic temple the tallest church in the world. Lights, music, and spectacular fireworks marked a historic night, coinciding with the centenary of the… pic.twitter.com/TIIuT2XawH — ChurchPOP (@Church_POP) June 11, 2026

Although many of Gaudí's original models and drawings were destroyed during the Spanish Civil War, architects have relied on surviving plans, photographs and modern technology to continue construction over the decades.

Work on the Basilica Continues

Despite the completion of the Tower of Jesus Christ, the Sagrada Família remains unfinished.

Construction is continuing on the Glory Façade, which will serve as the basilica's principal entrance. The project remains controversial because current plans include a large ceremonial stairway that could affect nearby homes, a proposal opposed by some local residents and campaign groups.

The debate has fuelled wider discussion about how closely modern construction reflects Gaudí's intentions. While some architects and historians have questioned elements added after his death, those overseeing the project argue that surviving plans provide a clear framework for completing his vision.

The Sagrada Família attracts around five million visitors each year and remains one of Spain's most visited landmarks. With the Tower of Jesus Christ now complete, the basilica is closer than ever to the vision Gaudí left unfinished in 1926, even as work continues on its final chapter.