A public poll has found that most respondents do not support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, meeting King Charles III during the Sussex family's expected UK return in July 2026.

The survey, published by The Sun, found that 58.5 per cent of voters answered 'No, too much has happened' when asked whether the King should meet his grandchildren.

The result comes as reports suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for a rare return to the UK with their two children. The family is expected to travel to Birmingham in mid-July for events connected to the promotion of next year's Invictus Games, although details of any private meetings with the Royal Family have not been confirmed.

Harry and Meghan's UK Return Raises Questions

The possibility of a family reunion has brought back attention to the relationship between Harry, Meghan, and the Royal Family, which has remained strained since the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

It has been almost four years since the Duke and Duchess last visited the UK together. Their previous joint trip took place in September 2022, when they attended charity engagements before extending their stay following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

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According to reports, a source close to Harry claimed he had felt 'great sadness' over being unable to bring Meghan and their children to the UK safely in recent years. The source also said Harry wanted Archie and Lilibet to experience the country where he grew up and meet more of their relatives.

The children's relationship with the King has been a subject of public interest since Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States. Archie, born in 2019, and Lilibet, born in 2021, have spent much of their lives away from the UK and have had limited public contact with members of the Royal Family.

The latest poll reflected the divisions surrounding a possible meeting. While 21.3 per cent of respondents said the King should see his grandchildren, another 20.2 per cent said Harry should first clear the air with his father.

Family Tensions Between The Sussex and the Crown

It's worth noting that the poll does not represent the views of the entire UK public and was conducted among readers who chose to participate. However, the responses highlight the continuing interest in whether the Sussex family's return could lead to a moment of reconciliation.

The relationship between Harry and the Royal Family has been marked by several public disputes in recent years. The Duke has spoken openly about his experiences within the institution, including claims made in interviews and his memoir, Spare. The Royal Family has generally responded by keeping public comments limited.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Harry has previously returned to the UK without Meghan and their children. He travelled to Britain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and later for events connected to his charitable work.

A potential visit involving Archie and Lilibet would mark a different kind of appearance, as it would bring the King together with grandchildren who have largely lived outside the public spotlight.

The reported July trip is expected to focus on Invictus Games-related commitments. The sporting event, founded by Harry for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, is due to return to Birmingham in 2027.

Whether the visit includes a private meeting between the children and their grandfather remains unclear. No official announcement has been made by Buckingham Palace or representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding arrangements for the trip.

The poll results showed a divided response, with some respondents prioritising the relationship between a monarch and his grandchildren, while others pointed to the unresolved issues between Harry and his father as a barrier to any reunion.