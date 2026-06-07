Kate Middleton found herself sharing the same guest list as former boyfriend Rupert Finch at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds, England, over the weekend. The Princess of Wales suffered 'everyone's worst nightmare' as she attended the ceremony alongside Prince William and as members of the royal family gathered to celebrate the couple's marriage, bringing an unexpected footnote from her past back into public view.

Middleton and Finch briefly dated in 2001 while both were studying at the University of St. Andrews. Their relationship predated her long and highly scrutinised romance with Prince William, whom she would later marry in 2011 after nearly a decade together. Although their university relationship has occasionally resurfaced in royal coverage over the years, both Middleton and Finch have largely avoided discussing it publicly.

Unexpected Reunion at the Wedding

The wedding of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, attracted a sizeable royal turnout. Among those present were King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Middleton, 44, arrived with Prince William wearing a beige Roland Mouret dress paired with a matching hat and heels. Finch, now 47, attended with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs. The couple appeared alongside other guests as celebrations took place at All Saints Church in Kemble.

The encounter inevitably drew attention because of Middleton and Finch's shared history. According to previous reports, Finch was dating Middleton during her early years at St. Andrews, around the same period she famously appeared in a university fashion show in 2002. That event later gained legendary status among royal watchers because it was widely reported to have caught Prince William's attention.

At the time, Finch was described by Tatler as a 'tall, dark, and handsome aspiring lawyer' studying in his fourth year at the university. Despite continued curiosity about the relationship, neither party has publicly revealed many details.

Finch has previously made clear he had no interest in revisiting the subject, stating:, 'It's not something I'll ever talk about. It's between Kate and me and was a long time ago.'

Life Has Changed Dramatically

Much has happened since Middleton's student years. After meeting at St. Andrews, she and Prince William began a relationship that became one of the most closely followed romances in the world. Their engagement was announced in October 2010 before they married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011.

Notably, Finch was among the guests who attended that royal wedding, suggesting any awkwardness surrounding the former relationship had long since faded. Both have since built separate family lives.

Middleton and William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Earlier this year, the couple marked their 15th wedding anniversary with a social media post featuring a family photograph accompanied by the message: 'Celebrating 15 years of marriage.'

The Princess of Wales has also remained in the public spotlight following her recent announcement that she is cancer-free, making her appearance at the Phillips wedding particularly notable for royal observers.

Meanwhile, Finch married Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2013. The couple have three daughters: Georgia, Cienna and India.

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The royal wedding itself marked a new chapter for Peter Phillips, who married Harriet Sperling following his divorce from Autumn Kelly in 2021 after 12 years of marriage. While the ceremony was centred on the bride and groom, Middleton's chance encounter with a former boyfriend inevitably generated interest, offering a reminder of a period of her life that existed long before she became the Princess of Wales.

The relationship has also gained renewed visibility in recent years through Netflix's The Crown, where Finch was portrayed by actor Oli Green and Middleton by Meg Bellamy. Even so, much about their brief romance remains private, known only through scattered reports and occasional references from royal commentators.