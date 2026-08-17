Charlie Morgan, the former Swansea City ballboy who became widely known after being kicked by Chelsea star Eden Hazard during a 2013 League Cup match, could receive more than £100 million if the proposed sale of his drinks company Au Vodka goes ahead.

Morgan, now 30, co-founded the Welsh spirits brand with childhood friend Jackson Quinn in 2015, two years after the touchline incident brought him international attention.

Sky News reports that Au Vodka is in advanced talks to be acquired by US drinks company Sazerac in a deal worth up to £500 million, including future payments. The two founders are each expected to receive payouts of more than £100 million if the transaction is completed, although the discussions have not yet been finalised.

From Ballboy to £500m Drinks Deal

Morgan was 17 when he became widely known beyond football following an incident during Swansea City's League Cup semi-final against Chelsea in January 2013.

The ballboy had held onto the ball to delay the restart before Hazard attempted to kick it from underneath him, making contact with the teenager. The Chelsea player was sent off following the incident, which prompted widespread discussion about the confrontation.

Morgan and Quinn founded Au Vodka two years later. The company became known for its distinctive gold bottles and social media-led approach to marketing.

The business sold a minority stake to private equity firm Metric Capital in 2023. Au Vodka has since expanded internationally, including into the US market. The company has also attracted interest from other drinks groups over the past year.

Celebrity Marketing Drives Au Vodka Growth

Au Vodka's expansion has been supported by partnerships with figures from sport, music and entertainment.

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DJ and broadcaster Charlie Sloth became an investor in the company, while the brand has secured promotional links with boxer Floyd Mayweather, former Brazil international Ronaldinho and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Paul attracted attention in 2023 when he featured an image of an Au Vodka bottle as a temporary tattoo ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury. The company has also used social media campaigns and influencer partnerships to build its profile outside the UK.

The business has also grown financially. According to Au Vodka's filings, the company recorded £83 million in sales and £6.7 million in pre-tax profit for the year to April 2025.

Morgan and Hazard Reunited

The proposed acquisition comes more than a decade after the incident that first brought Morgan widespread attention.

Morgan and Hazard later reunited socially and shared a photograph together online. Hazard referred to Morgan's progress since their meeting in 2013, marking a very different relationship from the confrontation that resulted in his dismissal.

It remains unclear whether Morgan and Quinn would retain operational roles at Au Vodka after a sale. PJT Partners is advising Au Vodka, while PricewaterhouseCoopers is advising its founders. Dorsey is advising Sazerac and DLA Piper is representing Au Vodka. Sazerac declined to comment, while Morgan had been contacted for comment.

If completed, the deal would leave Morgan and Quinn with payouts of more than £100 million each from the sale of the business they founded in 2015.