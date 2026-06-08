Stacey King, a Chicago Bulls icon and longtime broadcaster, has died at the age of 59. The team confirmed his death on Sunday after he was found unresponsive at his home in River Forest, Chicago. No cause of death has been disclosed, and authorities said further examination is pending.

King's death lands at a moment when the Bulls, after years of uneven results, had begun to show signs of stability. For many fans, his voice on broadcasts had become a constant through that uncertainty, offering both familiarity and a kind of emotional ballast on difficult nights.

Three-Decade Bulls Career

The Bulls said King was pronounced dead on Sunday morning in the 500 block of Bonnie Brae in River Forest, where he lived. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that an autopsy is scheduled, though no additional details have been released.

Within the organisation, the loss was framed less as the passing of a former player and more as the absence of a defining personality. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf described King as 'a cherished member of the Bulls family' whose ties to Chicago stretched across more than three decades.

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

'His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans,' Reinsdorf said. 'We will miss him deeply.'

Michael Reinsdorf echoed that sentiment, pointing not just to King's professional contributions but to his personal impact inside the organisation. 'Stacey loved being a Bull,' he said, adding that his ability to connect with supporters made each game feel 'personal.'

King's broadcasting career arguably eclipsed his playing days in terms of public recognition. From 2006 onwards, he became a fixture on Bulls coverage, first as a studio analyst and later as a game commentator. By 2007, he had settled into the role that would define his second act.

From Bulls Role Player to Chicago Broadcasting Legend

Before the microphone, King was part of one of the NBA's most dominant eras. Drafted sixth overall by the Bulls in 1989, he played all 82 games in his rookie season, averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds off the bench. Standing at 6ft 11in, he offered depth in a roster that would soon become historic.

He was a member of the Bulls teams that secured three consecutive championships from 1991 to 1993, though his role was largely rotational. Over an eight-year NBA career that also included spells with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, King averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

That statistical footprint, while modest, does not fully explain his place in Chicago's sporting memory. His transition into broadcasting reshaped his legacy. As an Emmy Award-winning analyst, King developed a style that blended technical insight with an almost theatrical sense of timing.

Read more Remembering Stacey King, 59: 10 Photos of the Chicago Bulls Icon and Beloved Broadcaster Remembering Stacey King, 59: 10 Photos of the Chicago Bulls Icon and Beloved Broadcaster

His catchphrases became part of the city's sporting lexicon. Lines such as 'Gimme the hot sauce' and 'Let me step back and kiss myself' were repeated far beyond the confines of the United Center, often circulating on social media long after the final buzzer. His sign-off, 'Drive home safely, Chicago! Beep, beep!' became a nightly ritual for viewers.

Chicago Sports Network president Michael McCarthy described King as 'one of the most beloved figures in Chicago sports,' noting his ability to bridge generations of fans who had experienced very different versions of the Bulls.

There is, inevitably, an element of contrast in how King's career is remembered. As a player, he was part of a dynasty but not its centrepiece. As a broadcaster, he became indispensable. It is the latter role that seems to have cemented his standing, particularly during years when on-court success was harder to find.

The Bulls said plans are in place to honour King during the upcoming season, though details have yet to be announced. For now, what remains is the imprint of a voice that carried through both the franchise's glory years and its more uncertain chapters, rarely subdued and never easily ignored.