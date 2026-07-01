The death of Paul Flack, the older brother of late TV presenter and former Love Island host Caroline Flack, has prompted an outpouring of tributes and renewed interest in the family's cherished memories. Paul died aged 55 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his home in Norwich on 21 June 2026.

An inquest into his death has since been opened, with no suspicious circumstances reported.

As fans remember the graphic designer and devoted family man, several photographs shared over the years by Caroline, Paul and close friends have resurfaced, offering a glimpse into their close sibling bond long before tragedy struck.

1. Caroline's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

One of Caroline Flack's most touching posts came on Paul's birthday in June 2017. Alongside a smiling photo of her brother, she wrote, 'Happy birthday @paulyflack. The most lovely man in the world and a pretty ace brother."

The post has since become one of the family's most widely shared memories.

2. The Childhood Flack Family Photograph

In March 2017, Caroline posted a nostalgic childhood family picture featuring the Flack siblings. She jokingly captioned it, 'The Flacks... and the 3 greatest women in my life... and Paul (dad took the picture).'

The image captures the close-knit family during happier times.

3. Brothers And Sisters Reunion

Another Instagram favourite appeared in January 2017, showing Caroline posing with brother Paul and twin sister Jody.

Captioned simply, 'Brothers and sisters,' the photo highlighted the strong relationship the siblings maintained throughout adulthood.

4. Paul's Holiday Snapshots

Paul regularly shared personal moments on his own Instagram account.

A series of holiday photos from 2018 showed him relaxed, smiling and joking about a fresh shave while enjoying time away from work.

5. Photographed With Mum Christine Flack

Among the most recent images now being reshared are photographs of Paul alongside his mother Christine Flack.

Inquest Opened Following the Death of Paul Flack



Authorities in Norfolk have opened an official inquiry after a 55-year-old man was found unresponsive at his residence on June 21.



According to emergency response logs, personnel transported Paul Flack from his home to a local… pic.twitter.com/WnzRQXprNw — Crime Talk with Scott Reisch (@CrimeTalkNet) June 30, 2026

According to his friends, family was at the centre of his life, and the pictures reflect the quieter life he enjoyed away from public attention.

6. Tribute Shared By Close Friend

Following Paul's death, friend Martin Green shared a photograph celebrating his creativity and warmth.

The tribute praised Paul's work as a graphic designer while remembering his humour, kindness and generosity.

7. The Instagram Post That Reflected His Grief

Although not a family photograph, Paul's final public Instagram post has become one of the most widely shared images connected to his memory. Posted alongside a childhood picture of Caroline in August 2020, he wrote, 'This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline x.'

The emotional message reflected the profound grief he carried after Caroline's death in 2020.

Paul Flack's death has once again placed the family's story in the public eye, but these photographs also tell another story—one of siblings who shared laughter, family milestones and enduring affection long before they became symbols of tragedy.

As an inquest continues, the images remain a poignant reminder of the man loved by his family, friends and those who followed Caroline's life.

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