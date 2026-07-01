Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself at the centre of another viral moment after appearing to abandon a pull-up attempt during a live television appearance promoting the Trump administration's revived Presidential Fitness Test.

RFK Jr does 1/3 of a pull-up and walks away pic.twitter.com/NO4Msg7gGf — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 30, 2026

The Health Secretary was taking part in a youth fitness event in Atlantic City when he stepped up to a pull-up bar, appeared to begin the exercise and then dropped back to the ground without completing a repetition. The clip quickly spread across social media, where users mocked the moment and questioned the optics of one of the administration's most prominent health advocates struggling during a public demonstration.

The awkward exchange also revived attention on Kennedy's increasingly unconventional fitness persona, which has become almost as closely followed online as his public health agenda.

Pull-Up Attempt Goes Viral

Kennedy joined approximately 75 children at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City for the event, which also featured Congressman Jeff Van Drew and WWE performers as part of the administration's campaign to relaunch the Presidential Fitness Test.

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition kicked off the Get Kids Active campaign today ahead of RAW in Atlantic City with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Triple H, WWE Superstars and Boys and Girls Club kids. pic.twitter.com/ZkWseKOWQg — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

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During NewsNation's live coverage, Kennedy gripped the bar, appeared to begin a pull-up, paused and then stepped away before completing the movement. The footage was quickly shared across X, where critics seized on the clip.

One user labelled Kennedy a 'fool', while another called him a 'weirdo'. A third post that circulated widely joked: 'Dropped his left one and said nope, not today.'

Didn't eat his Wheaties this morning? — PFFlyer (@WildWestShow4) June 30, 2026

While social media reactions are rarely representative of broader public opinion, the incident attracted particular attention because Kennedy has consistently promoted physical fitness and healthy living as central themes of his public profile.

Fitness Persona Draws Renewed Attention

The Atlantic City appearance was not Kennedy's first viral fitness moment. Earlier this year, a 90-second workout video featuring Kennedy and musician Kid Rock generated widespread discussion online after showing the pair exercising shirtless in a gym.

The video included bicep curls, tricep pulldowns, crunches and stationary cycling before showing Kennedy riding an exercise bike inside a sauna while wearing jeans. He later climbed into a cold tub, again fully dressed, adding to the clip's unusual presentation.

Supporters praised Kennedy's enthusiasm for exercise, while critics questioned the video's style and messaging. Regardless of the reaction, it reinforced the image Kennedy has sought to cultivate as one of the administration's most visible advocates for personal fitness. The latest pull-up clip has now become another widely shared moment associated with that public image.

Presidential Fitness Test Returns

The Atlantic City event formed part of President Donald Trump's effort to restore the Presidential Fitness Test, a programme that for decades measured physical performance among American schoolchildren. The initiative traces its roots to the 1960s under President John F. Kennedy and the President's Council on Physical Fitness, with students completing activities including pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, running and flexibility exercises.

The programme was replaced in 2012 during the Obama administration by the Presidential Youth Fitness Program under the 'Let's Move' initiative, which shifted the emphasis towards overall health and long-term physical activity rather than competitive performance.

Trump has since signed an executive order reviving both the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition and the Presidential Fitness Test, arguing that encouraging physical fitness among young Americans should once again become a national priority.

Students who meet the programme's performance standards will once again be eligible to receive Presidential Fitness Awards.

Awkward Optics Overshadow Launch

For Kennedy, the Atlantic City appearance was intended to promote a nationwide fitness initiative. Instead, the pull-up attempt became the defining image of the event across social media. The episode also illustrates the heightened scrutiny public officials face when their personal image is closely tied to the policies they promote. Kennedy has frequently highlighted his own commitment to exercise, making even a brief on-camera misstep particularly visible once it reached online audiences.

The administration's plans for the revived Presidential Fitness Test are unlikely to be affected by the incident itself. Nevertheless, the widely shared footage shifted much of the public conversation away from the programme and towards Kennedy's performance.

For an event designed to encourage physical fitness among young Americans, the moment that travelled furthest online was not the launch of the programme itself, but the Health Secretary stepping away from the pull-up bar before completing the exercise. That, more than any policy announcement, became the lasting image of the day.