Several of Donald Trump's most senior cabinet members are now eating platefuls of sauerkraut every day in a strict bid to shrink their waistlines and overhaul their health, according to a new report. The fermented-cabbage craze, championed by a private doctor to the political elite, has rapidly taken hold at the very top of the US government.

The dietary shift is gaining traction within the White House, with prominent figures replacing typical meals with fermented vegetables. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have all embraced the rigorous regimen, according to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal.

The Gut-Health Regimen Behind The Craze

This eating plan centres on eating large portions of fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi, accompanied by grass-fed steak. Followers are sternly advised to completely avoid alcohol and sugary foods while adhering to the daily regimen.

Dr Sean O'Mara, a physician who frequently advises high-profile clients, is the driving force behind the nutritional guidance. He maintains that the diet effectively targets visceral fat, which is the 'fat stored deep around internal organs', while supporting better digestive function.

According to the medical professional, improving the gut microbiome can boost overall well-being and performance. He suggests that eliminating processed sugars and focusing on natural fermentation yields the most significant physical transformations for his older patients.

How Trump's Inner Circle Is Eating It

Kennedy was reportedly the first major official to adopt the sauerkraut-focused diet roughly one year ago. He recently announced at a public event that he lost 20 pounds within 20 days of adhering to the strict nutritional plan.

Vance subsequently joined the diet during the Christian season of Lent earlier this year and has maintained the habit. He now regularly eats sauerkraut at lunch alongside eggs, pickles and berries, before consuming beef or lamb served with fermented vegetables for dinner.

Lutnick has taken an even more dedicated approach to the intricate process. The commerce secretary now prepares his own fermented vegetables at home, rather than relying on store-bought alternatives that may contain high amounts of sodium.

Awkward Side Effects At Home And At Work

The growing popularity of fermented cabbage inside the administration has created a rather unusual logistical problem. Frequent consumption of these items has resulted in strong-smelling gas and noticeable odours in closed environments.

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These sulphur-like smells have reportedly caused some domestic tension among the officials' families. Cheryl Hines, Kennedy's wife, shared details about his intense dedication on a podcast, detailing how he insists on travelling with his own personal supply of cabbage.

It remains entirely unclear whether President Trump has integrated these specific foods into his own routine. During his latest medical examination, the White House physician explicitly recommended that he improve his diet and significantly increase his physical activity.

What Fermented Cabbage Actually Does For You

Sauerkraut is simply cabbage that has been finely shredded and allowed to ferment naturally over a long period. This preservation method involves good bacteria breaking down the food, altering its taste and texture while enhancing its nutritional profile.

According to a comprehensive report by Healthline, the practice of making sauerkraut likely originated in China more than 2,000 years ago. Today, it serves as a common condiment and side dish across various global cuisines.

The fermentation process creates extra nutrients that fresh cabbage lacks in the same quantities. The dish becomes rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy digestive tract, and it provides an array of important vitamins. These beneficial compounds make the fermented vegetable a notable nutritional tool.