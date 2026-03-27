Savannah Guthrie, the Today show anchor, has announced her return to NBC's Studio 1A on Monday, April 6, more than two months after her 84-year-old mother Nancy vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home in what police suspect was an abduction.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31, when family reported her missing the next day after she skipped church. Doorbell footage from early February 1 showed a masked man tampering with her camera, backpack slung over his shoulder, gloves on, before her pacemaker app suddenly dropped offline. Blood evidence inside the house pointed to foul play, kicking off a frantic search that's dragged on without solid breaks, despite the family's $1 million reward for her safe return.

Unpacking Savannah Guthrie's Today Show Comeback Amid Heartache

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Guthrie's decision hits hard in a story that's gripped US viewers since those first chilling details emerged. Her colleague Hoda Kotb broke the news on the March 26 broadcast, with co-anchor Craig Melvin chiming in: 'We cannot wait to welcome her back with open arms here in Studio 1A.' It came right after the second part of Guthrie's raw interview with Kotb aired, where the anchor laid bare her torment. 'It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness and I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not,' she said, voice cracking. 'But I can't not come back because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now.'

Guthrie, who's anchored Today for years, confessed real doubt: 'I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore, but I would like to try.' She borrowed from Leonard Cohen, almost whispering, 'maybe it's like that old poem, more beautiful in the broken places.' It's the kind of line that sticks, raw admission from someone who's usually all polished cheer. Yet here's the rub: her return spotlights how fame might have tangled with family tragedy. Police haven't ruled out that Nancy's abduction links to Guthrie's high profile; forensics found suspect DNA all over the home, and leads number in the thousands, per Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Sceptics might wonder if stepping back into the spotlight helps or hinders. Guthrie herself has sobbed on air about fame possibly drawing the kidnapper, breaking down over the 'horrific moment' she learned her mum was gone. Her daughter even reacted heartbreakingly to the news, as clips showed. Still, she pushes on, vowing her smiles will be genuine protests against the pain. 'My joy will be my answer,' she told Kotb. When it's not joyful? 'I'll say so.' That's gutsy, in a world where morning TV demands relentless brightness.

Shadows Over the Nancy Guthrie Search Trail

Nancy, living alone in Tucson, had dogs that barked wildly that night, alerting a neighbour something was off. Uber footage from hours before showed nothing game-changing, and the front gate's tough lock suggests maybe an inside accomplice. Investigators chased 40,000 tips early on, clearing Guthrie's siblings and spouses fast. Nanos sounded bullish in March, claiming they're 'closer' with new camera images, but two months in, Nancy's still gone—no confirmed sightings, no ransom payoff, zilch on the masked man's ID.

Guthrie's agony spills over in every word. 'We are in agony. It is unbearable,' she told Kotb in part one. 'I wake up every night... and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable.' Those nights sound hellish, thoughts she can't shake. The family begs for proof she's alive; tips line should be burning at Pima County Sheriff's (520-351-6421) or FBI's 1-800-CALL-FBI. Guthrie pleads simply: 'She needs to come home now.'

Yet as April 6 looms, the show must go on—for Guthrie, at least. Her Today family, that 'greater family' she clings to, waits in Studio 1A. Whether joy or raw honesty fills the airwaves, it'll be unmissable.