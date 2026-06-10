A year after a confrontation at a rainy Texas track meet ended in tragedy, Karmelo Anthony's name remains at the centre of national attention. The 19-year-old former student-athlete was found guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of fellow teenager Austin Metcalf, bringing one of the most closely watched youth crime cases in the United States to a dramatic conclusion.

With public interest surging following the verdict and sentencing, many are now looking beyond the courtroom to learn more about Anthony's age, family, education and life before the incident that changed everything.

Karmelo's Age, Family And Background

Karmelo Anthony is 19 years old and originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to reports, he moved with his family to North Texas in 2021 in search of better opportunities.

Anthony is the eldest of four children and has two younger brothers and one sister. His father, Drew Anthony, previously worked in senior management roles within the automotive industry, including positions at Pegasus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and SouthWest Ford. His mother, Kayla Hayes, has been described as a stay-at-home mum.

Family photographs shared publicly over the years portray what appeared to be a close-knit household. Images showed family holidays, a well-maintained home and a comfortable lifestyle. In a statement released during the legal proceedings, Anthony's mother described the family as supportive and committed to providing their children with every opportunity to succeed.

The family's story has attracted significant public interest following the case, particularly as many sought to understand the background of the teenager who would later become the focus of national headlines.

School Life And Achievements Before The Case

Before becoming known for the criminal trial, Anthony was recognised in Frisco for his involvement in school sports and academics.

He attended Centennial High School, where he participated in both football and track and field. Reports indicate he held leadership roles within the teams and served as a captain during his time at the school.

Anthony was also described as a strong student with a reported 3.7 grade point average. Outside school, he worked part-time at Foot Locker and later at the H-E-B supermarket chain.

Friends and supporters have pointed to his academic record and sporting achievements when discussing his life before the incident. Importantly, Anthony had no known criminal record prior to the events that unfolded at the track meet in April 2025.

Austin Metcalf's Death

According to court testimony, tensions began when Austin Metcalf, a student-athlete from Memorial High School, reportedly asked Anthony to leave a team tent during heavy rain. Witnesses described a verbal disagreement that quickly escalated.

Several witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned Metcalf not to touch him before retrieving a knife from a bag. Moments later, Metcalf suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest. Both teenagers were 17 years old at the time.

Anthony later told police that he had been protecting himself. Court records showed he also asked officers whether Metcalf would survive and whether his actions could be considered self-defence.

During the trial, defence lawyers argued Anthony believed he was under threat and acted to protect himself after being shoved. Prosecutors, however, maintained that witness testimony and evidence supported a murder conviction.

Guilty Verdict And Sentence Explained

After a closely watched trial in Collin County, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding Anthony guilty of first-degree murder.

The sentencing phase followed shortly afterwards. Defence lawyers sought a reduced punishment under Texas' 'sudden passion' provision, which could have significantly lowered the potential sentence. Jurors rejected that argument.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Under Texas law, he may become eligible for parole after serving half of that sentence.

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The case generated widespread national attention and fuelled intense debate online. Because Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white, racial tensions emerged across social media platforms. However, both prosecution and defence teams repeatedly stated that race was not a factor in the case itself.

The Anthony family also reported receiving threats in the aftermath of the stabbing, while public demonstrations linked to the case drew further scrutiny.