Over three decades after one of Texas' most notorious unsolved crime cases shocked the nation, four men who spent years under suspicion have finally been cleared. The development follows investigators' identification of a deceased serial offender as the person responsible for the 1991 murders of four teenage girls inside a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas.

The case, commonly referred to as the Yogurt Shop Murders, remained a painful mystery for years. In December 1991, four girls were found dead inside an Austin frozen yogurt store after a fire broke out at the business.

The brutality of the crime left the community searching for answers, but the investigation became mired in controversy and legal challenges that spanned decades.

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DNA Evidence Changes Case Direction

A major turning point arrived when advances in forensic testing allowed investigators to re-examine evidence collected from the crime scene in 1991.

Authorities revealed that modern DNA analysis connected the murders of the four teenage girls to Robert Eugene Brashers, a convicted serial offender who died at age 40 during a police standoff in Missouri in 1999, per The Guardian.

Police announced the identification of Brashers in 2025, the first time officials said they had a credible suspect supported by modern forensic science. Although the case technically remains open, authorities described the findings as a significant step toward resolving the long-running investigation.

NEW 20/20: Four teenage girls shot to death in a frozen yogurt shop. Now, a major break in the case. Watch the all-new 20/20 full episode 'Yogurt Shop Murders’ premiering Friday night, Feb 27th at 9/8c on @ABCNetwork. Stream on @DisneyPlus and @hulu. pic.twitter.com/KnSGwwTMZ7 — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 23, 2026

The victims, Jennifer Harbison, Eliza Thomas, Amy Ayers and Sarah Harbison, all sustained gunshots to the head. Austin police also said they were left tied up and without clothes on, and evidence of a sexual assault. The yogurt shop was then set on fire, and the suspect escaped.

Four Men Finally Have Their Names Cleared

Then teenage boys Forest Welborn, Robert Springsteen, Michael Scott, and Maurice Pierce were identified as the men exonerated of the charges. The defence attorney said the men's 'entire youth and futures were taken away from them,' per a report by ABC News.

Though Maurice Pierce reportedly died in 2010, the defence attorney said the ruling finally delivered the justice he had been unable to witness during his lifetime. 'It is truly a miracle that we are here. A miracle that has come too late for Maurice Pierce and has been denied too long,' the defence attorney said.

According to Michael Scott, he had a three-year-old daughter and had been wed for a year during his arrest in 1999. His marriage had ultimately led to their divorce. 'I lost the chance to build a life with my family. When I was finally released, the relationship I once had with my wife just wasn't there, that ultimately led to our divorce,' Scott said.

Kentucky authorities link Yogurt Shop Murders killer with 1998 cold case. Robert Brashers is the confirmed killer in both cases. Another cold case solved. #truecrime #crime #kentucky #coldcase pic.twitter.com/EpMtsmol7r — Captain (@truecrimegarage) January 8, 2026

'For decades I have carried the burden of wrongful conviction. Every day I have carried the weight of a crime that I did not commit. No court ruling can return the years and love that were taken from me, but it can acknowledge the truth,' Scott added.

Questions about the original investigation persisted for years. Earlier confessions became heavily disputed, and DNA testing failed to connect any of the four men to the crime scene, but the shadow of allegations had followed them for decades.

In February 2026, a Texas judge formally declared all four men innocent. The ruling was the first official recognition that they were wrongly accused and should no longer be associated with the murders. Pierce, however, did not live to see the decision.