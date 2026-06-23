Lee Andrews has sparked fresh controversy after claiming he has 'adopted' Katie Price's five children, despite reportedly never having met them in person due to an ongoing travel restriction in the United Arab Emirates.

The remarks were made in a Father's Day Cameo video recorded shortly after the 43-year-old businessman was released from Dubai's Al-Awir Central Prison, placing renewed scrutiny on his marriage to the former glamour model and television personality.

Lee Claims He's 'Adopted' Katie Price's Children

In the personalised video, Andrews described himself as a father figure to Price's children and claimed he had 'adopted' them, as reported by The Sun.

He said: 'I haven't got children, but we're trying. I've adopted five of them. I love my wife and I love her children.'

The comments quickly circulated online, with critics questioning how Andrews could describe himself as having 'adopted' the children when no legal adoption process has been publicly disclosed.

Andrews and Price first connected on Instagram before marrying in Dubai in January 2026 following a whirlwind romance that attracted widespread media attention.

In the same video, Andrews also said the couple were trying for a baby together, drawing further attention to their already heavily scrutinised relationship.

Husband Has Not Met Her Children

The claim has prompted further scrutiny because Andrews has reportedly yet to meet Price's children in person, with their interactions said to have been limited to FaceTime calls.

Earlier this year, Price said she had deliberately delayed introducing Andrews to her children, explaining that she wanted time to get to know him properly before involving her family.

According to The Sun, the former glamour model said she was prioritising stability and caution when it came to her children, despite already being married to Andrews.

Price is the mother of five children: Harvey, 24, whom she shares with former footballer Dwight Yorke; Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, from her marriage to Peter Andre; and Jett and Bunny, whom she shares with former husband Kieran Hayler.

Adoption Claim Intensifies Scrutiny of Relationship

Read more Lee Andrews Breaks Silence After Dubai Jail Ordeal, Thanks Katie Price Amid Explosive Exposé Claims Lee Andrews Breaks Silence After Dubai Jail Ordeal, Thanks Katie Price Amid Explosive Exposé Claims

Andrews' adoption remark has intensified public scrutiny because of the legal implications associated with the term, which typically refers to a formal and regulated process.

No evidence has emerged to suggest that any legal adoption proceedings have taken place involving Price's children, and the claim has not been substantiated by either party.

Neither Price nor Andrews has publicly clarified what he meant by describing himself as having 'adopted' the children.

Adoption Controversy Follows Dubai Jail Ordeal

The controversy comes just days after Andrews was released from Dubai's Al-Awir prison following a month-long detention that attracted significant media attention.

During that period, reports claimed Katie Price refused to pay his £140,000 bail (approximately £105,800), although Andrews was ultimately released under undisclosed circumstances. He later addressed his detention on social media, alleging he had been arrested at gunpoint, though details surrounding the case have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that Price is working on a potential memoir or documentary, allegedly titled How to Con a Conman, which is said to examine aspects of her relationship with Andrews.

Following his release, the couple were reunited in Dubai and appeared intent on moving forward together. However, Andrews' latest comments have once again placed their relationship under renewed public and media scrutiny, with questions continuing to circulate over the nature of his claims and his position within Price's family life.