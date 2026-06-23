President Donald Trump has set in motion plans for personal ownership of the Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 jet following its conversion into an interim Air Force One. Unveiled on 19 June 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, the aircraft was accepted as a gift from the Qatari government in May 2025 and valued at around $400 million (£302 million). Extensive modifications have increased the cost in taxpayer funds diverted from another major defence programme, have now been completed by L3Harris Technologies.

The jet is intended to bridge the gap until two new purpose-built presidential aircraft from Boeing are delivered, with those projects now expected no earlier than 2028. Trump described the plane during the unveiling as, 'This is considered the world's most luxurious plane.' He thanked the Emir of Qatar for the gesture.

Qatar Gift and Acquisition Process

The aircraft began life as a custom Boeing 747-8 for the Qatari royal family's Amiri Flight. It was subsequently transferred to the United States as an unconditional gift to the Department of Defense. Administration lawyers concluded that acceptance was legally permissible provided the plane passes to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation by the start of 2029.

The donation drew immediate scrutiny over concerns it could violate the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution, given its enormous value far exceeding thresholds for foreign gifts. Congressional resolutions such as H.Res.410 and S.Res.244 were introduced, with lawmakers arguing the gift required explicit congressional consent.

Qatar had previously sought to sell the jet on the open market without success before offering it to the US.

Retrofit Costs and Taxpayer Funding

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The retrofit involved installing advanced secure communications equipment, hardened defensive systems against missile threats and encrypted command capabilities essential for presidential operations. Official estimates had suggested the work would cost less than $400 million (£302 million), yet independent assessments and budget documents point to a figure closer to $934 million (£705 million).

These funds were transferred from the Sentinel programme for modernising America's ground-based nuclear missiles, a project already significantly over budget and behind schedule. Work began in September 2025 and concluded by May 2026. Air Force leaders have insisted that the modifications meet all required security and safety standards despite the accelerated timeline.

The completed aircraft features a distinctive red, white and blue colour scheme echoing elements of Trump's personal jet. The modifications enable the jet to serve as a mobile command post capable of directing military operations from the air if necessary.

Ownership Transfer Planned for Early 2029

Under the agreed terms of the gift, the aircraft will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation no later than 1 January 2029. This step would enable the former president to retain use of the jet for personal travel once he departs the White House at the end of his second term.

This would represent an unusual outcome for a presidential aircraft, traditionally remaining in government service or being decommissioned. The plane is also due to take part in a high-profile flyover during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. It will supplement the existing Air Force One fleet, which consists of ageing 747-200B aircraft, until the replacement VC-25B models become available.

The arrangement has prompted debate over the ethics of large foreign gifts to sitting presidents and the use of public resources to upgrade them for eventual private ownership. Officials maintain that the process complied with all applicable laws and regulations.