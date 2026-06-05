Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a direct and highly unusual appeal to Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian President to meet him face-to-face to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

In an open letter published on the President's website, Zelenskyy laid out his view of a conflict now in its fifth year since Russia's full-scale invasion. While accusing Putin of being personally responsible for the war, Zelenskyy also argued that Russia is increasingly feeling the strain of a prolonged conflict with no clear conclusion.

The letter mixed criticism, warnings, and an offer of negotiations, with Zelenskyy insisting that Ukraine remains determined to defend its independence while still seeking a path to peace.

Addressed directly to Putin, the message ended with a stark choice: pursue talks to end the war or face mounting pressure as Ukraine continues to resist and Russia grows increasingly weary of the conflict.

Zelenskyy Blames Putin For A War 'Without A Real Cause'

In the letter, Zelenskyy reflected on Putin's more than 26 years in power, arguing that relations between Ukraine and Russia had been transformed during that period. He said discussions that once centred on trade and civilian cooperation had been replaced by conversations about attacks, casualties, and destruction.

The Ukrainian President accused Putin of spending nearly half of his time in power waging war against Ukraine and rejected Russian arguments about NATO, geopolitics, or language issues. Instead, Zelenskyy described the conflict as 'your personal choice' and 'a war without a real cause', adding that history would remember it that way.

Zelenskyy also suggested that ordinary Russians were becoming increasingly frustrated with the consequences of the war. He pointed to what he described as public dissatisfaction over drone and missile attacks, fuel shortages, rising prices, and continuing restrictions. He further claimed that many Russians do not support additional mobilisation or the prospect of the conflict expanding further.

While arguing that Russia can still sustain the war, Zelenskyy claimed that the Kremlin's resources are under increasing pressure. He said Ukraine and its partners would continue working to increase that pressure and insisted that international support for Kyiv remains intact.

The Ukrainian leader also highlighted the human cost of the conflict. Referring to Russian military losses, he claimed that more than 30,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or seriously wounded in May alone. Although he stressed that Ukraine's primary concern was its own people, he said every Ukrainian casualty remains painful regardless of battlefield ratios.

Throughout the letter, Zelenskyy repeatedly argued that Ukraine had defied expectations. He said Russia underestimated Ukraine's willingness and ability to resist, noting that the country had preserved its independence despite predictions to the contrary. He also pointed to continued military, financial, and political backing from Ukraine's allies, contrasting it with the sanctions imposed on Russia.

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Direct Talks Proposal Comes With A Warning About Russia's Future

Despite his criticism of Putin, Zelenskyy used the letter to renew his call for direct negotiations. He urged the Russian leader not to fear taking what he called 'the path out of this war', arguing that ending the conflict would benefit both Ukrainians and Russians.

The centrepiece of the proposal was a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders. Zelenskyy said key issues can only be resolved directly by leaders rather than through lengthy diplomatic processes or technical working groups. He proposed setting a specific date for such a meeting and suggested that countries such as Switzerland, Türkiye, and Arab states could host the talks.

According to Zelenskyy, Europe and the United States should also play roles in the process because of their ability to provide security guarantees and influence future arrangements. He argued that previous agreements with Russia had failed and said direct engagement was necessary to address the core issues still dividing the two countries.

As part of a potential negotiating framework, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be prepared to accept a full ceasefire for the duration of talks. He also proposed an all-for-all prisoner exchange and called for serious efforts to return civilians and children taken away during the war.

However, the invitation to negotiate was accompanied by a clear warning. Zelenskyy said that if Putin does not conclude that it is time to end the war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its survival with the support of its allies.

The most striking passage came near the end of the letter. Addressing Putin directly, Zelenskyy wrote that the Russian President would eventually find himself fighting not only for Russia's future but for his own political survival. He insisted this was 'not a threat' but 'a fact of Russian history', arguing that when Russia becomes exhausted by its leaders and circumstances, change follows.

The letter concluded by placing the responsibility squarely on Putin's shoulders. Zelenskyy maintained that Ukraine is ready to pursue peace through direct negotiations, but warned that if no agreement is reached, the country will continue its struggle. His final message was simple and direct: 'You can stop your war.'