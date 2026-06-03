Chinese actor Zhang Linghe has found himself at the centre of international attention after thousands of fans gathered for a public appearance in southern China, causing a glass entrance door at a shopping centre to shatter.

The incident, which left several people with minor injuries, has gone viral online and introduced many new viewers around the globe to the actor behind one of 2026's biggest television hits.

As interest in Zhang continues to grow, the curiosity among the new fans has led to multiple questions about his background, career and personal life.

The Pursuit of Jade Star Behind the Viral Fan Chaos

The 28-year-old actor was due to attend a Molsion eyewear event in Nanning, southern China (Guangxi region), on 31 May when huge crowds overwhelmed the venue. Videos showed fans packed around entrances and balconies before a glass door broke as people surged forward.

After the incident, organisers cancelled the in-person appearance and moved the event online. Zhang's studio later announced it would reimburse travel and accommodation costs for affected fans.

The scenes quickly went viral on social media, showing just how much the actor's popularity has grown thanks to the success of Pursuit of Jade, a recent fantasy drama on Netflix.

From Engineering to Drama Stardom

Born Zhang Jiawei in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province on 30 December 1997, Zhang did not originally plan for a career in entertainment.

According to information available about him, he excelled academically and enrolled at Nanjing Normal University to study electrical engineering. Reports suggest he achieved particularly strong results in mathematics and science before being scouted for acting opportunities.

After making his screen debut in 2020, he steadily built a following through television roles before landing his breakthrough part as Lord Changheng in Love Between Fairy and Devil.

That performance transformed him into one of the most sought-after leading men in Chinese television.

The Hit Dramas That Made Zhang Linghe Famous

Zhang's rise accelerated through a string of successful projects, including Story of Kunning Palace and My Journey to You.

His biggest success arrived with Pursuit of Jade, a historical romance that became a major international streaming hit in 2026. Starring alongside Tian Xiwei, Zhang's portrayal of a commanding yet emotionally complex hero won praise from viewers around the world.

The show's success also helped expand his profile beyond China, bringing new audiences to the rapidly growing world of C-dramas.

Why Fans Are So Obsessed With Zhang Linghe

Part of Zhang's appeal lies in the combination of his academic background and screen presence.

Standing around 6 ft 2 in tall, he is known for the elegant, regal look that suits historical dramas. Fans often describe him as calm, intelligent and gentlemanly off screen while portraying intense romantic leads on screen.

His private personal life has also fuelled curiosity. Despite frequent rumours linking him to co-stars including Bai Lu and Tian Xiwei, no relationship has been publicly confirmed.

With Pursuit of Jade turning him into a global name and crowds now gathering wherever he appears, Zhang Linghe's rise shows no sign of slowing any time soon.