AJ Dybantsa has been selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, capping a rapid rise from top high school prospect to the most coveted player in American basketball.

The forward arrives in the NBA with significant expectations after a standout freshman season at Brigham Young University (BYU), where he quickly established himself as one of college basketball's most dominant scorers.

His selection signals a new era for the Wizards, who now centre their rebuild around a player widely regarded as a franchise cornerstone.

Washington Wizards Secure No. 1 Pick

The Washington Wizards used the first overall selection to draft AJ Dybantsa, confirming long-standing projections that placed him at the top of the 2026 class.

The decision forms part of a broader rebuilding effort for the franchise, which is seeking a new identity built around youth, athleticism and long-term development.

Dybantsa entered the draft process as the consensus top prospect, with scouts consistently ranking him ahead of his peers throughout the college season. Although his selection was widely anticipated, it still marks a defining moment for both player and franchise.

AJ Dybantsa Age, Height and Physical Profile

At just 19 years old, Dybantsa is among the youngest top selections in recent NBA Draft history. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, and raised in Brockton, he developed into one of the nation's highest-rated basketball prospects during his teenage years.

Standing at 6ft 9in (2.06m), Dybantsa possesses elite size for a modern NBA wing. He also reportedly boasts a wingspan of more than seven feet, giving him the physical tools to impact both ends of the court.

His combination of height, length and athletic mobility has made him a standout in scouting reports, with analysts frequently highlighting his ability to guard multiple positions and create mismatches offensively.

AJ Dybantsa Stats and BYU Breakout Season

Dybantsa's lone season at BYU solidified his status as the top prospect in college basketball. He averaged approximately 25.5 points per game, alongside 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

He shot above 50% from the field, showcasing efficient scoring across all three levels. His offensive game was built on strong drives to the basket, mid-range shot creation and growing confidence from beyond the arc.

The freshman forward quickly became the focal point of BYU's offence, carrying a heavy scoring burden while maintaining impressive efficiency throughout the season. His performances earned widespread recognition as one of the NCAA's most productive players.

NBA Draft Journey and Rising Expectations

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Dybantsa's path to being the No. 1 pick was shaped by years of anticipation. He entered college as one of the highest-rated recruits in the country and maintained that status throughout his freshman year.

His consistency as a top-ranked prospect placed him under intense scrutiny, with analysts projecting him as a potential franchise player well before draft night. The combination of his physical tools, scoring ability and production ensured he remained firmly at the top of most draft boards.

Despite the pressure, Dybantsa delivered a season that reinforced expectations rather than challenging them, strengthening his case as the leading selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Scouting Report and NBA Outlook

Scouts have described Dybantsa as a modern wing prototype, capable of scoring in isolation while also contributing in transition. His strengths include shot creation under pressure, athletic finishing at the rim and defensive versatility driven by size and length.

Areas identified for development include three-point consistency and defensive decision-making against elite NBA competition. Nevertheless, his upside remains among the highest in the draft class.

For the Washington Wizards, Dybantsa represents a potential long-term cornerstone, with the organisation expected to build its future around his development and progression at the NBA level.