A United Nations inquiry says Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian teenager and then ran a tank over his body, citing the case as part of what it calls a deliberate campaign against the children of Gaza.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry released its findings on 23 June 2026, in a report covering the period from 7 October 2023 to 31 March 2026. Investigators concluded that Israeli forces have deliberately targeted and killed Palestinian children, amounting to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Gaza and war crimes in the occupied West Bank.

Israel dismissed the document as a 'libelous sham' and denies that it targets children.

The Incidents the Commission Says It Documented

Much of the report rests on individual cases that investigators say they verified through interviews, medical records, and open-source material. In one incident in Jabalya in northern Gaza, the Commission found that soldiers shot a 16-year-old boy and then drove a tank over his body, mutilating it.

In a separate case in Khan Younis, the Commission concluded that a 15-year-old boy holding a white flag, his brother, who came to help him, and their mother were struck by .338-calibre sniper rounds fired from about 200 metres away.

Seventeen medical workers who served in Gaza told the Commission they had seen a recurring pattern of children with single gunshot wounds. According to the full report, that pattern suggested the shots were carefully aimed rather than stray or indiscriminate.

At a press briefing in Geneva, Commissioner Chris Sidoti described a 14-year-old boy who was shot while leaving his home at a moment when no fighting was underway, then left to bleed to death over 45 minutes as soldiers stood nearby.

The report places the number of children killed at 20,179, with a further 44,143 injured, across the period it examined. Investigators found that roughly 30% of those killed in Gaza during the war were children, a higher share than in earlier rounds of fighting. They concluded that the repeated use of heavy munitions in crowded neighbourhoods, despite the mounting toll, pointed to intent.

Genocidal Intent and the Limits of a UN Inquiry

The Commission argues that the killing of children is among the clearest signs of what it describes as Israel's intent to destroy the Palestinian group. It first reached a genocide finding in September 2025, concluding that Israel had carried out four of the five acts prohibited under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The latest report restates that conclusion and carries it past the October 2025 ceasefire, saying children have continued to die since the guns were meant to fall silent.

'The evidence shows that Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed by the Israeli security forces,' said Srinivasan Muralidhar, the former Indian judge who chairs the three-member Commission. He said the killings followed two methods: airstrikes using high-yield munitions with wide-area effects, and the use of drones, quadcopters, and sniper rifles aimed at children's heads and upper bodies.

The Commission holds influence without the powers of a court. It cannot convict anyone, and its reports instead feed diplomatic pressure and the evidence files of bodies such as the International Criminal Court. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has condemned Israel's conduct of the war, yet has stopped short of calling it genocide, noting that only a competent court can make that determination.

Israel's Rejection and the Dispute Over Method

Israel refused the findings outright. Its Foreign Ministry called the report a propaganda piece, said it lacked any credible verification, and accused the Commission of concealing the crimes of Hamas. Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN, described the document as a political blood libel and said the panel had again chosen to place Israel in the dock rather than address the 7 October 2023 attack, the hostages, and Hamas's use of civilians as shields.

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The monitoring group UN Watch issued its own legal rebuttal, arguing that the report does not present a single verified example of Israeli troops identifying a civilian child and choosing to kill that child for no military reason.

The group said the Commission treated the deaths of children in combat as proof of deliberate targeting and overlooked the recruitment of minors by Palestinian armed factions. These criticisms go to method and intent, not to whether children have died in large numbers, which neither side disputes.

Whatever a court eventually decides, the Commission has placed the deaths of more than 20,000 children at the centre of its case against Israel, and that record will not easily be set aside.