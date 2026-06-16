Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has pushed back against criticism over his frequent trips away from home, saying his work travel is 'completely normal' after fresh attention on his private life in the Daily Mail and on social media, including a cosy 'glass of vino' post that drew new scrutiny.

The property developer's remarks have landed against a difficult backdrop for Princess Beatrice, whose family has been pulled into renewed controversy, while questions over his absence continue to trail the couple.

The couple married in 2020 and now have two young daughters together, while Mapelli Mozzi is also father to nine-year-old Wolfie from a previous relationship. The latest wave of attention began after reports of a three-week business trip across the United States in January, the same month their second daughter marked her first birthday.

Princess Beatrice's husband has spoken out after criticism over his frequent trips away from his family. #DailyExpress https://t.co/sRDE75WRTb pic.twitter.com/FnHyuTeVkU — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 15, 2026

That trip took him to Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida, and he was accompanied by his colleague Holly Payne. He later shared photographs on Instagram, including one captioned, 'A quick glass of vino with Holly: easing into the time change and the energy of Coconut Grove.'

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Nothing in the public record confirms any marital rift, and the suggestions of strain remain just that, suggestions. But the optics have been unhelpful, particularly for a couple living under a level of public scrutiny that most families would find exhausting. When the details of a work trip, a social media caption and a royal name are all folded into the same story, the line between ordinary family logistics and something more combustible can vanish in a hurry.

The Defence Of A Business Travel Schedule

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mapelli Mozzi said the criticism over his travel was misplaced. He argued that the demands of running Banda Property meant time away from his family was not a lifestyle choice, but a business necessity. 'As you well know, it is completely normal for a business owner to travel for work. It happens in every industry,' he said.

That is the line he has chosen to hold, and it is a relatively plain one. No flourish, no attempt at charm, just a blunt insistence that his movements are part of the job. It is also the sort of answer that tends to satisfy no one who has already decided the story is about distance rather than work.

Princess Beatrice is reportedly going through marital woes with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



According to a recent report, the 37-year-old royal, already under stress owing to her father, is now facing intense criticism from her in-laws, who belong to Italian aristocracy.… pic.twitter.com/LEV4lDngOW — Dr. M.F. Khan (@Dr_TheHistories) March 11, 2026

The attention around his travel intensified again after Piers Morgan posted photographs on Instagram earlier this month showing Mapelli Mozzi at Le Club 55 in St Tropez, the beachfront restaurant famous for its long lunches and glossy crowd. According to the Mail, Beatrice was with him on the French Riviera, where the trip had reportedly been arranged as a break for the Princess.

The Royal Family Pressure

That holiday, though, was not entirely carefree. Beatrice is said to have spent the second day in the French Riviera hotel room after falling ill, a detail that adds a more subdued note to what otherwise read like an escape from the pressures of public life.

It is another reminder that the people involved here are not just figures in an intrigue cycle, but a family navigating illness, schedules and the strange business of being watched.

Beatrice has been dealing with the fallout from the scandal surrounding her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and that alone has made the mood around the family far more delicate than any glossy holiday photograph can suggest. Meanwhile, reports have said her sister Princess Eugenie has severed contact with Andrew, underscoring how uneven family ties have become.

Against that backdrop, Mapelli Mozzi's repeated absences have inevitably become part of a wider conversation about pressure, loyalty and what the public thinks it is entitled to read into private life. Some will hear a businessman defending his diary. Others will hear a husband explaining why he is not around.

Both reactions can exist at once. That, perhaps, is the point. Royal households rarely get the luxury of a simple explanation, and in this case even a 'glass of vino' has been dragged into the argument.