Post Malone and Christy Lee are reportedly engaged after more than a year of dating, with the fashion stylist debuting a reported 15-carat oval-cut diamond ring that jewellery experts estimate could be worth up to US$2.5 million.

The news emerged through photographs shared by Lee's friends, giving fans their first clear glimpse of the couple celebrating the milestone.

While Post Malone is one of the world's most recognisable musicians, his fiancée has maintained a much lower profile. So, who is Christy Lee, and how did she become the woman now preparing to marry the Grammy-nominated star?

Who Is Christy Lee?

Christy Lee is a fashion stylist and creative director who studied strategic design and management at Parsons School of Design in New York City. She began her career working as an assistant to a celebrity stylist before establishing herself within the fashion industry.

Unlike Malone, whose professional life has unfolded largely in front of cameras, Lee has kept much of her personal life private. Her relationship with the singer only became widely known after the pair were photographed together in early 2025.

The couple were first linked in January 2025, when they were spotted together in Rome. They were subsequently seen together in Paris, and their relationship developed largely away from public attention.

When Did Post Malone and Christy Lee Get Engaged?

The engagement became public in August 2026 after Lee's friends shared photographs from a celebration on social media.

One series of images showed Lee wearing a veil and a 'Bride to Be' sash while sitting with Malone, who was also pictured wearing 'just engaged' accessories. Another photograph showed Lee displaying her large engagement ring.

Reports indicate that Malone proposed in Utah, although the couple have not publicly revealed exactly when the proposal happened. Their engagement appears to have been celebrated privately with friends before the news spread online.

How Much Is Christy Lee's Engagement Ring Worth?

The ring has quickly become one of the main talking points surrounding the engagement. The centrepiece is a large elongated oval-cut diamond.

Initial reports have described the stone as approximately 15 carats, with some experts suggesting it could be even larger.

Estimates of its value have varied, with figures ranging from around US$1 million to US$2.5 million depending on the diamond's quality and exact size. The figure should therefore be regarded as an estimate rather than a confirmed purchase price.

The ring's design is relatively understated despite its large centre stone. The diamond appears to be mounted on a simple yellow-gold band, allowing the size of the stone to dominate the design. Jewellery experts have compared its aesthetic to classic celebrity engagement rings rather than more elaborate contemporary settings.

Christy Lee and Post Malone's Relationship

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The couple's relationship has reportedly not been entirely straightforward. They were linked in 2025, later split, and subsequently rekindled their romance.

Their reunion became more apparent when they were photographed together at a Khaite fashion show in February 2026. The engagement now marks a new chapter for the pair.

For Malone, the relationship follows his previous engagement to Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park, with whom he shares a daughter. That relationship ended before the singer's romance with Lee became public.

What's Next for Post Malone and Christy Lee?

Neither Malone nor Lee has publicly announced wedding plans, meaning details about a ceremony remain unknown.

For now, their engagement has introduced Lee to a wider audience while keeping the couple's personal life relatively private. Her career in fashion gives her an independent professional identity, while her relationship with Malone has placed her increasingly in the public eye.

With a reported 15-carat diamond on her finger and a future wedding to a prominent music star ahead, Christy Lee is likely to attract more attention. Despite the increased interest, the stylist and creative director has so far maintained a relatively low-key approach to life with Post Malone.