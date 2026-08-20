American actor Charles Melton is in final negotiations to portray elite ninja mentor Kakashi Hatake in Lionsgate's live-action film adaptation of Naruto, according to industry reports.

The casting move comes just after Melton secured an Emmy nomination for his role in the second season of television series Beef, as the studio continues a worldwide search for the young actor who will play lead hero Naruto Uzumaki.

The major casting step comes as studio executives continue an extensive worldwide search to find the young actor who will play the titular lead hero, Naruto Uzumaki.

The news came after Melton secured an Emmy Award nomination for his performance in the second season of the television series Beef. Studio representatives at Lionsgate have declined to comment on the negotiations, though pre-production activities are moving forward while the central role of the young ninja remains unfilled.

Charles Melton Eyed To Portray Mentor Kakashi Hatake

Read more 'Naruto' Live-Action Adaptation Enters Pre-Production With 'Spider-Man' Director Destin Daniel Cretton at Helm 'Naruto' Live-Action Adaptation Enters Pre-Production With 'Spider-Man' Director Destin Daniel Cretton at Helm

The character of Kakashi Hatake stands among the most popular and recognisable figures in the original manga series created by Masashi Kishimoto.

Within the narrative, the skilled warrior serves as the primary instructor guiding Naruto Uzumaki, an energetic youth harbouring the spirit of a nine-tailed demon fox.

Melton, who first gained mainstream recognition portraying Reggie Mantle in the teen drama series Riverdale, has recently moved into feature film projects.

These include Todd Haynes's May December, alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. The 35-year-old actor has since taken on roles in Alex Garland's Warfare and Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell.

Beyond his recent acting trajectory, the prospective casting connects with Melton's personal interests and athletic background. The actor is a longtime enthusiast of Japanese animation and graphic novels, bringing familiarity to the project.

He is also a martial artist who holds a second-degree black belt in taekwondo, having previously competed internationally during the Junior Olympics held in Seoul, South Korea.

Cultural Legacy of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto Manga

The original comic was serialised in Japan in Weekly Shonen Jump between 1999 and 2014, eventually expanding into globally broadcast animated television programmes on Cartoon Network and Disney XD.

The coming-of-age story follows the title character on a quest to become the respected leader of his ninja village, navigating hardship and prejudice while forming close bonds with his teammates and his mysterious, masked teacher.

Charles Melton is in talks to star as Kakashi in the live-action ‘NARUTO’ movie.



Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.



(Source: https://t.co/Lc9FWoflqM) pic.twitter.com/7tLBSu2xqb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 20, 2026

Destin Daniel Cretton to Helm Naruto Live-Action Film

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct the adaptation and will produce through his production banner, Hisako, alongside producer Jeyun Munford.

Cretton recently directed the major box office release Spider-Man Brand New Day, which earned more than £1.54 billion ($2 billion) in worldwide ticket sales. He previously directed the Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Veteran Hollywood producers Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu are producing the feature for Arad Productions, working in partnership with producer Jeremy Latcham. Filming is currently projected to commence around February 2027, according to knowledgeable sources, providing the production team with time to assemble the wider ensemble cast.

The ongoing search for the lead performer remains pivotal, as finding an actor capable of leading the film is critical for the studio. Melton has also recently spoken about personal milestones, explaining in recent interviews how fatherhood has influenced his life and perspective.

As discussions regarding the mentor role approach their conclusion, the focus of the production team remains on discovering the young newcomer who will ultimately bring the lead character to life on the global cinematic stage.